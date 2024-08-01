Biosyngen Partners with Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) to Advance Autoimmune Therapy

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosyngen has announced a strategic collaboration with Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) to enhance autoimmune therapy. The partnership was signed during the 14th Meeting of the Singapore-Guangdong Collaboration Council, held at China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City (CSGKC) on July 31, 2024.

One highlight of the event was a thematic sharing on "Opportunities for Singapore companies to participate in the future-oriented development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong – Macao - Greater Bay Area (GBA)". Representatives from three Singaporean companies -Biosyngen, Keppel EaaS, and SJ Group - participated in the dialogue, exploring new avenues for cooperation, and charting a blueprint for future development. Dr. Michelle Chen, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Biosyngen, provided an in-depth analysis of the connections and practical paths of a "two-way partnership" from an enterprise perspective, advocating for the accelerated transformation of novel drug research to benefit patients worldwide.

The meeting resulted in the signing of 20 cooperation agreements across essential sectors, including scientific innovation, educational talent development, biomedicine, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and green energy. Notably, the project involving the Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Biosyngen and the China-Singapore Technology Innovation and Translational Medicine Centre for Tumor Prevention and Treatment (TMC) to generate and develop multi-specific antibodies targeting plasma cells for autoimmunity treatment marked another step forward in the Guangdong-Singapore collaboration in the field of biomedicine.

Alvin Tan, Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and the Ministry of Trade & Industry highlighted this initiative in his address during the conference, affirming that Singapore's biotechnology sector is poised to leverage on Guangdong's advanced medical infrastructure and robust ecosystem, accelerating the clinical translation of research findings into therapeutic applications.

The collaborative project involves three of Singapore's preeminent research institutions – Singapore Immunology Network (SlgN), the Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (lMCB), and the Bioprocessing Technology Institute (BTI) - all operating under the auspices of A*STAR, alongside Biosyngen. The multi-institute research team, led by Professor Kong Peng Lam, the Executive Director of the SIgN, will work to address the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The project aims to develop a new generation of highly effective and safe multi-specific antibodies to address the treatment of autoimmune diseases and drive significant progress in the self-immune drug market.

Leveraging on Biosyngen's dual R&D and GMP facilities in Guangzhou and Singapore, the outcome of the collaboration will develop a new therapy and commercialize globally; in partnership with the Translational Medicine Center, TMC. It will oversee the project's implementation in the CSGKC, injecting new momentum into biomedicine development in the Greater Bay Area. This collaboration represents the deepening of scientific and technological partnership between China and Singapore.

Clinically, autoimmune diseases are a group of disorders characterized by the immune system's erroneous attack on the body's own tissues, often requiring lifelong management. These chronic conditions affect approximately 10% of the global population and pose significant health challenges. The autoimmune drug market, the second-largest therapeutic area worldwide, remains underdeveloped compared to oncology. Through this partnership, the collaborators aim to achieve breakthroughs in the treatment of refractory systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) by exploring novel multi-specific antibody therapies targeting plasma cells, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

