BIPO Recognised as Major Contender and a Star Performer in Everest Group's APAC Multi-country Payroll Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIPO, a leading global payroll and people solutions provider, has been recognised as a Major Contender in Everest Group's APAC Multi-country Payroll (MCP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 for the second consecutive year. In a remarkable first, BIPO has also been acknowledged as a Star Performer, reflecting its commitment to continuous improvement and excellence.

Everest Group's extensive evaluation of 27 MCP solution providers positioned BIPO as a Major Contender, showcasing its commitment to navigating complex regulatory landscapes and its dedication to scaling performance capabilities through AI, automation, and integrations. The company's end-to-end human capital management platform, Athena BI, leverages trends, forecasted data and real-time reports to enable enterprises to make strategic business decisions.

BIPO, spanning 40+ offices globally, provides unified solutions – payroll (SaaS/Outsourcing), HR and EOR services. Collectively, these solutions streamline processes to facilitate efficient cross-border payment transactions. Its 21 Gross-to-Net (G2N) payroll engines support 13 languages to ensure compliance and operational excellence. From EOR to Global Payroll Outsourcing, BIPO caters to the diverse HR needs of businesses through its secure SaaS HRMS platform.

This year, BIPO has also earned the title of a Star Performer for showcasing the most significant improvement over time on the PEAK Matrix®. Key strengths highlighted in the Everest Group report that have contributed to BIPO's recognition include continued expansion into new geographies, investment in award-winning technology, superb customer satisfaction, and innovative features such as the enhanced BIPO Mobile App.

Priyanka Mitra, Vice President at Everest Group, notes that there has been a noticeable shift in the expectations of payroll buyers in the APAC region in the past few years, especially for a one-stop-shop experience. "BIPO is well-positioned to meet these expectations with their consolidated package of payroll, core HR, and EOR services. Its recognition in Everest Group's APAC Multi-country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment is a testament to its strong commitment to global expansion and customer experience, reflected in its investments to enter new geographies and develop innovative features."

Michael Chen, CEO of BIPO, emphasised the company's dedication to technology and innovation. "BIPO's recognition as a Major Contender for the second year and as a Star Performer underscores our ongoing commitment to technology and innovation. This acknowledgement highlights our dedication to delivering a one-stop, digitally ready, and transformative multi-country payroll platform to our valued customers."

About BIPO

Established in 2010, and headquartered in Singapore, BIPO is a global payroll and people solutions provider. BIPO's enterprise-ready Human Capital Management solution automates HR processes, simplifies workflows, and delivers actionable insights. Our global payroll outsourcing and Employer of Record (EOR) services support businesses to manage today's global workforce needs through a network of 40+ offices, four R&D centres, and business partners across 150+ countries.

