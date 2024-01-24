Bitget Introduces Smart Copy Mode: Revolutionizing Copy Trading with Major Upgrades

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced major upgrades to its copy trading feature, introducing a smart copy mode and independent futures copy trading accounts. This smart copy mode will gradually become available to users, enabling them to invest more intelligently by not only following the investment strategies of Elite Traders, but also by monitoring the allocation and portfolio strategies of the traders.

Bitget users can anticipate a significant update with the smart copy mode, empowering traders to allocate funds and execute copy trades based on a predetermined percentage of the trader's investment amount relative to their total assets. This new feature simplifies the process for novice users, who need only enter the investment amount and follow with a single click.

Currently Bitget users can choose from Fixed amount mode or Multiplier mode in their investment amount setting for the copy trades. Fixed amount mode means that the amount invested into each copy trade is fixed, making the system invest a preset amount of funds as a margin when the follower of an elite trader makes a copy trade. In Multiplier Mode, the amount invested depends on the preset ratio of the follower's investment amount and the elite trader's investment amount.

With the updated version, users can maintain a separate account for futures copy trading, independent from their general futures trading account. The upside of this approach is the improved protection of users' assets, as the futures trades and futures copy trades will no longer affect each other. As a result, any liquidation in one account will not affect positions in the other. Additionally, users' futures copy trading assets will be clearly displayed on the page, making them easier to find and monitor, thus significantly bolstering usability and interface navigation.

Bitget's team has consistently pursued the ongoing improvement of existing services and the introduction of new ones, aligning with the company's 'Go Beyond Derivatives' marketing strategy and 'Trade Smarter' philosophy. They continually enhance and refine copy trading and other products to help users leverage sophisticated yet user-friendly tools, enabling access to the full potential of cryptocurrency trading.

Gracy Chen, the Managing Director of Bitget, comments, "We are constantly looking for ways to improve our services and these updates come as both a result of user feedback and our own analysis of existing options. Our ultimate goal is to make Bitget the most user-focused, convenient and trader-friendly platform on the market, and we are getting there."

