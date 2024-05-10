Bitget Launches Elite Trader Campaign With Five Prestige Crypto Influencers

David Justin Joined Bitget Campaign to Educate More Malaysian Community

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, proudly announces the launch of its latest marketing campaign, Elite Trader. This initiative is designed to empower traders with innovative features and expert insights, fostering accessibility, efficiency, and education for all users.

The Elite Trader campaign represents Bitget's commitment to providing traders of all levels with the tools and knowledge necessary to trade smarter in the dynamic crypto markets. By introducing innovative features and offering expert insights, Bitget aims to revolutionize how traders approach cryptocurrency trading.

David Justin, one of the well-known crypto influencers in Malaysia, became the main influencer representing the country. David Justin, through their David Justin Academy, has coached over 150.000 students since 2017. "It's easy-to-use and efficient for students to trade more efficiently" said them. There are other top four influencers alongside David Justin who also represent their own country to support the campaign. Through the Elite Trader campaign, Bitget wanted to share how the top influencers journey when they experience crypto space and inspire people.

"Bitget's Elite Trader campaign embodies our commitment to empowering traders with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the seas of trading. Through collaborations with industry-leading influencers and the introduction of innovative features, we are revolutionizing the trading experience for users worldwide. With the Elite Trader campaign, we aim to inspire and empower traders to achieve their financial goals with confidence." said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget.

By showcasing a diverse array of trading options through the lens of global influencers, Bitget aims to better cater to the preferences of everyday traders. Whether it's discovering the latest potential tokens, copy trading for accessibility, trading bots for advanced needs, staking for long-term upside, or tools for in-depth market analysis, Bitget provides users with the best user experience to customize trades their way.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

