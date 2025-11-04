Bitget Launches Institutional Financing Program Offering Interest-Free 2M USDT to Boost Altcoin Liquidity

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today announced a new Institutional Financing Program offering zero-interest loans for market makers focused on altcoins — part of its broader effort to strengthen liquidity in emerging digital assets.

Running from November 1, 2025 to January 31, 2026, the initiative allows qualified institutional participants to borrow up to 2 million USDT interest-free by meeting just half of the usual trading-volume thresholds required under Bitget's standard financing program. The goal: to make capital more efficient for firms that help stabilize smaller, less liquid markets.

The new program reflects Bitget's broader push to strengthen liquidity across emerging assets. Unlike major crypto pairs such as BTC and ETH, altcoins often suffer from fragmented depth and volatile spreads, making them challenging for market makers to support efficiently.

To address this, Bitget's initiative cuts the qualification criteria in half compared to standard institutional financing requirements. Professional market-making teams that reach 50% of the regular monthly trading volume benchmark will qualify for zero-interest financing, dramatically improving their capital efficiency.

"Liquidity in smaller-cap tokens is essential for a healthy crypto market," said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. "By lowering the entry barrier for professional market makers, we're empowering them to operate more flexibly, deploy capital efficiently, and ultimately make altcoin markets more accessible and less volatile for all traders."

The program is tailored for:

Professional quantitative trading firms and market makers specializing in altcoin pairs;

New institutional clients not currently enrolled in Bitget's existing financing programs.

Bitget's initiative mirrors a broader industry trend toward specialized programs for liquidity providers, replacing traditional one-size-fits-all fee models with customized, performance-linked financing structures.

By rewarding trading activity in smaller-cap markets, Bitget aims to create more balanced liquidity conditions across the ecosystem — a crucial step in advancing crypto market maturity and stability.

