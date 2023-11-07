Bitget P2P Expands Fiat Options for Middle East with Seven New Currencies

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency derivatives and copy trading platform, has expanded its support for fiat gateways in the Middle East region. Users can now utilize the platform's peer-to-peer trading for seven currencies: DZD (Algerian Dinars), BHD (Bahraini Dinars), TND (Tunisian Dinars), JOD (Jordanian Dinars), QAR (Qatari Rials), MRU (Mauritanian Ouguiyas), and OMR (Omani Rials).

With the newly added fiat support, Bitget users can start buying and selling crypto with zero fees on Bitget P2P . Users can purchase USDT with integrated local currencies using local payment methods from anywhere globally via Bitget P2P .

"Our products are aligned with Bitget's expansion plans in the Middle East. We want to enable our traders to trade in their preferred fiat currencies. With Bitget P2P we're enabling a seamless and convenient trading experience for our valued users in the region. We're focused on driving financial sovereignty as we make crypto accessible and user-friendly throughout the globe," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget.

The recent addition of these diverse fiat currencies to Bitget's peer-to-peer trading framework is part of its expansion strategy in the Middle East, recognizing the region's prominence as a thriving hub for crypto activities. As the platform prioritizes providing a smooth trading experience, Bitget users in the Middle East will benefit from zero fees for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through Bitget P2P, ensuring a seamless and user-friendly experience for traders.

Bitget has already begun exploring license applications in order to operate in target Middle East markets. Gaining proper licenses and regulatory approval is a top priority to support expansion and allow the company to open regional offices. Bitget has been scaling its operational reach globally in recent months, including the registration as VASP (Virtual Asset Service Provider) in Poland and similar crypto registration in Lithuania. The new expansion plan in the Middle East region aligns with Bitget's vision of spreading crypto's mass adoption.

Additionally, Bitget has launched a specialized Euro (EUR) fiat gateway exclusively for its institutional accounts. This customized service provides versatile features and smooth access to deposit and withdrawal options for verified Bitget institutions. With this new institutional service, EUR transfers can be conducted securely, cost-effectively, and with enhanced flexibility, enhancing the overall user experience on the Bitget platform.

