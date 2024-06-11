Bitget Partners with Three Turkish National Athletes under the #MakeItCount Campaign

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announces the addition of renowned Turkish Athletes, Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu, Samet Gümüş and İlkin Aydın to its #MakeItCount campaign. The campaign initially launched with Lionel Messi in 2022, and the latest formed sports collaborations represent a commitment to expanding Bitget's vision of inspiring and empowering its users in Turkey.

Bitget enters partnership with Turkish National Athletes - Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling team), Samet Gümüş (Boxing team) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball team) under the #MakeItCount Campaign

The athletes embody attributes - Perservance, Positive Passion and No Progress too Small, which have been identified through their hard work and dedication in their respective sports. These qualities synchronise with Bitget's #MakeItCount campaign with Lionel Messi, where we aim to inspire and empower our audiences to achieve new heights and make a lasting impact. Each athlete brings a unique story of dedication and success, making them ideal pillars for the #MakeItCount initiative.

"At Bitget we thrive on perseverance and keep on going despite what obstacle may come our way. As the leading crypto platform we believe in the long term vision of financial freedom and have a strong positive passion in helping the ecosystem grow. For us, wins and losses are both milestones and there's no progress is too small. Our partners reflect this belief," said Vugar Usi Zade, Chief Operating Officer, Bitget

Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu, Samet Gümüş and İlkin Aydın stand as role models of achievement and determination in their respective sports.

As a proud representative of Tukey, Buse has won numerous victories and claimed the wrestling championship title for the European Championship and World Championship representing values of perseverance and sportsmanship.

Claiming the European Championship twice, Samet is the flyweight professional boxing gold medalist in the country. At the age of 22, his positive passion for boxing is an inspiration to the younger generation and serves as a reminder to others to keep things going even if the path gets rough.

Being a dynamic force in the Turkish Women's Volleyball team, İlkin Aydın possesses exceptional skill, agility and an intense passion for the game. The belief in "No progress too small" is evident through her growth and efforts to be a team player.

The accomplishments highlight the dedication and reflect the core values of Bitget's #MakeItCount campaign. By instilling perseverance, passion, and the belief that no progress is too small, the athletes symbolize Bitget's vision of inspiring and empowering users to pursue ambition and make every effort count.

Turkey is experiencing substantial growth in its cryptocurrency market. Meanwhile, Bitget has observed tremendous growth across multiple metrics from Q4 2023 to Q1 2024. Signups have increased by over 70%, total trading volume has surged by more than 270%, and net deposit amounts have climbed by 240%.

Since 2021, Bitget has been partnering with leading sports clubs and players throughout the globe. Bitget has previously partnered with teams and businesses which exemplify the highest levels of their respective industries. From Italy's most established football club to esports titan, to the partnership with legendary icon Lionel Messi and many more. The company is keen on building trust and transparency and reaching true mass adoption through a network of reputable partners.

For more information on the partnership visit - https://www.bitget.com/elite-athletes-partnership

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and many more.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

SOURCE Bitget