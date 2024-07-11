VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced its plans of collaborating with Tomarket, the fastest growing TON dApp backed by Bitget Wallet and Foresight X. The partnership with Tomarket enables Bitget's ecosystem to jointly explore more innovative projects and investment opportunities to grow TON's crypto interaction experience with dApps, and one-tap applications.

Bitget Partners with Tomarket, the Fastest Growing dApp Built on TON

Launched on 4th July, Tomarket surpassed the growth pace of other popular TON dApps, reaching 1 million users in just five days, according to a tweet posted by crypto influencer CryptoPunker. With a total daily active userbase of 600K in a week from its launch, Tomarket holds tremendous potential to explode in the TON ecosystem.

Tomarket is a decentralized marketplace for new assets. Users can trade RWA assets, crypto bond yields, points, pre-circulation tokens. The project aims to build an early community through the Telegram Mini App game and identify the project's core contributors. Tomarket's roadmaps highlights its plans to educate users, and encourage more web2 users to join web3.

"Tomarket is the first Bitget On-chain Layer project to receive acceleration under the BWB $10M ecosystem fund, and its growth only reminds us why supporting upcoming TON ecosystem projects is extremely important. The projects built on TON are for the masses, easy to use and quick to grasp. Telegram and the TON ecosystem are expected to bring hundreds of millions of new users to our industry. Crypto is now closer to mass adoption than ever," said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

Diving into Tomarket's growth, the telegram group in itself has over 730,000 members and has been growing at an increasingly fast pace. There's a significant surge in total users from 5th to 9th July, showing rapid adoption of the dApp. The total users increased by about seven times within just four days. The average daily growth rate for total users has been approximately 63%. Over 1 million active users interacted with Tomarket another strong engagement indicator.

Tomarket reports that African countries show the most dramatic increase, starting from 27,645 on 5th July to 941,231 on 9th July showcasing over 3000% increase in user growth. Other regions like South East Asia and South Asia also show significant user base growth. The overall development since the launch on July 5th has been approximately 598%. The substantial increase shows the rapid adoption and expansion of the app within a short period.

This is not the first time Bitget supported the TON ecosystem. In late June, Bitget announced a $20 million TON Ecosystem Fund to support early-stage TON-based projects and foster innovation and growth in the TON ecosystem. Bitget has also launched several new features in conjunction with TON such as a Telegram Signal Bot in May for users to swiftly access trading signals, enabling prompt action eventually maximizing potential success.

Bitget Wallet is also making moves in the TON ecosystem. Recently, it integrated the TON mainnet and added support for TON Connect, allowing users to jumpstart dApps on TON seamlessly. It also launched TONNECT 2024 , a large-scale ecosystem event designed for the TON ecosystem and offers zero gas fees on all transactions on TON.

For details on how to hop on Tomarket, check our article here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

