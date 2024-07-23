VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, and Upland, the leading immersive Layer1 gaming platform, are excited to announce a strategic partnership centered around the launch of the utility token SPARKLET on Ethereum. This collaboration will include the establishment of Bitget's virtual headquarters in the metaverse built by Upland, with extensive token airdrops and rewards for both Upland and Bitget communities.

Bitget Partners with Upland to Launch Its Metaverse Headquarters with 888 Exclusive Properties (PRNewsfoto/Bitget) (PRNewsfoto/Bitget)

The partnership signifies Bitget's entrance into the metaverse, offering an immersive experience to its users. Bitget will establish the "Traders' Hub" on Treasure Island, featuring the Bitget Headquarters and a captivating café with educational content. As part of this initiative, Bitget has purchased Treasure Island, the last unminted neighborhood in Upland's San Francisco, comprising 888 properties. These virtual properties will be distributed as rewards in this exclusive location. This marks the final opportunity to receive unminted properties in the last unminted neighborhood of San Francisco, which was fully sold out two years ago.

To celebrate the partnership, a series of giveaway campaigns will be hosted, including:

Bitget Launchpool to Farm SPARKLET : Details on this will be announced soon.

: Details on this will be announced soon. Increased Rewards for SPARKLET Holders : Participants in the Launchpool will qualify for airdrops inside Upland .

: Participants in the Launchpool will qualify for airdrops inside . Utility of SPARKLET in Upland : Users can stake SPARKLET for UPX rewards, build structures, or create no-code NFTs to increase their rewards.

: Users can stake SPARKLET for UPX rewards, build structures, or create no-code NFTs to increase their rewards. Leaderboard for Additional Rewards: Bitget launchpool participants and other holders who bridge their SPARKLET to Upland will have a chance to win additional rewards, including properties on Treasure Island and an exclusive Bitget car replica NFT which can be used for racing and traveling within the Upland platform.

Additionally, eligible Upland users who owned SPARKLET prior to the Token Generation Event (TGE) will be rewarded with a special 3.5 million SPARKLET pool of tokens over the next six months. Bitget will further reward these users with a drop from a pool of $50,000 worth of Bitget Token (BGB).

"At Bitget, our support for crypto gems goes beyond a simple listing. We are dedicated to helping promising projects gain more visibility, users, and partners through our Launchpool, Launchpad, and various educational and reward initiatives. Our collaboration with Upland to create a Bitget-themed metaverse is a mutually beneficial and exciting endeavor. We aim to become the top choice for more emerging projects in the future, aiding them in creating a greater real-life impact." says Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

Upland's co-founder and co-CEO, Dirk Lueth, captures the excitement: "At Upland, we love innovating with partners. Our initial discussions with Bitget made it evident that this would be a fantastic collaboration. Building out Treasure Island together and transforming it into a 'Trader's Hub' using SPARKLET is a truly groundbreaking example of partnership-driven product development. This project showcases the power of collaboration to strengthen community bonds and propel Upland forward."

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

About Upland

Unveiled in 2019, Upland is the leading immersive Web3 gaming platform for mobile, mapped to planet Earth with a mission to build the world's largest digital open economy. Through strategic alliances with FIFA, the NFLPA, Stock Car Pro Series, UNICEF, The SANDBOX Bitget and others, Upland offers diverse activities, including virtual property trading, world-building, car racing, virtual shops, and rich, immersive social experiences. Upland has a strong creator and developer focus with a platform that connects to both Web2 and Web3 applications. $SPARKLET is Upland's native utility token powering world building and value creation.

For more information, visit www.upland.me or download the mobile app on Google Play and the Apple Store.

SOURCE Bitget