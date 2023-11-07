Bitget Revolutionizes CEX Platform with Web3 Wallet and Swap Integration

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform , has announced the launch of its new Web3 feature. By integrating a Web3 Wallet and Swap service into its app, Bitget has strengthened its CEX platform with advanced DeFi capabilities. This integration aims to connect the possibilities and choices offered by decentralized finance (DeFi) with the security and convenience of centralized finance (CeFi), enabling users to benefit from both realms.

Bitget Web3 Wallet is a crypto wallet within the Bitget app along with the swap service, designed to empower users in the realm of decentralized finance (DeFi). With its new strategy of going beyond derivatives, Bitget's new Web3 feature aspires to bring together a range of services, including a non-custody wallet, swap, NFT marketplace, and dApp. These functionalities will soon be seamlessly integrated into the Bitget app, allowing users to access and utilize various web3 services with ease. Through a single app, investors can effortlessly access a wide range of DeFi services at their fingertips.

Bitget launched MegaSwap in December 2022, a groundbreaking DeFi aggregator, and enabled users to swap between over 10,000 coins sourced from the top 10 DEXs, ensuring the best prices and lowest fees. Bitget is diving into Web3 by introducing innovative products and features that combine the strengths of CeFi and DeFi.

Bitget became the controlling stakeholder of BitKeep in April this year, a renowned multi-chained DeFi wallet, which has been rebranded as Bitget Wallet. This strategic integration allows Bitget to expand its business territory into the wallet sector and offer native storage and asset management services to its users. Bitget Wallet, now a comprehensive platform centered around trading, integrates seamlessly with Bitget Swap, utilizing intelligent liquidity aggregation and routing across various DEXs to provide users with the most competitive prices available. In addition to trading, Bitget Wallet features an NFT Marketplace and DApp browser, fostering a dynamic ecosystem for its users.

"Integrating Web3 services into our CEX platform marks a significant milestone for Bitget. By offering users the freedom to access various DeFi services alongside the convenience and security of our CeFi platform, we are empowering them with a unique experience. Bitget aims to provide a comprehensive ecosystem that caters to the evolving needs of our users, all while maintaining the highest standards of security and reliability," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget.

The launch of Bitget's new Web3 feature reinforces the exchange's strategy of going beyond derivatives to introduce innovative products across CeFi and DeFi. With the latest enhancement of its CEX platform through Web3 integration, Bitget delivers on its promise of providing investors with a seamless experience to access the full breadth of crypto products and opportunities.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Bitget Wallet, the web3 arm of Bitget, is a decentralized multi-chain digital wallet supporting 250,000+ cryptocurrencies across 90+ chains, enabling exploration of DEX, DeFi, NFT, and metaverse. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

SOURCE Bitget