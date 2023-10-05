Bitget Study Unveils Regional Economics and Gender Impact Crypto User Financial Goals and Investment Behavior

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , top crypto derivatives and copy trading exchange, has released a study that sheds light on the financial aspirations and investment behaviors of crypto enthusiasts across the globe. The research, conducted from May 2023 to August 2023, engaged over 1,500 participants from 20 countries, including Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, and Turkey, as well as some English-speaking nations.

Key takeaways:

The research analyzed financial goals and investment behaviors among respondents from the target countries considering factors such as gender distribution and investment levels. The findings revealed that the most prevalent financial goals among crypto investors worldwide were the enhancement of living standards and the generally elevated quality of life.

More precisely, respondents from South Korea, Canada, and Turkey exhibited the highest demand for improving personal living standards, with percentages of 46%, 44%, and 41% of the responses respectively. Whereas users from Malaysia and Taiwan view crypto investments as a pivotal means of family income, with 36% of local responses prioritizing the enhancement of their family's quality of life over other financial aspirations.

An in-depth analysis of gender-related aspects reveals that female investors generally exhibit a greater interest in crypto investments, intending to improve entire families' financial situations, as compared to their male counterparts. South Korea stands as an exception, with 17% of male investors expressing a desire to improve their family's financial situation through crypto investments, while only 12% of female investors share this sentiment.

Female investors in several markets, particularly in South Korea and Japan, demonstrate a greater inclination to enhance their personal financial situations than their male counterparts. Notably, 49% of female users in South Korea and 41% in Japan invest with this goal in mind, whereas the percentages drop to 45% and 30% for males respectively.

In Turkey and the US, around 27% of female investors tend to utilize crypto investments to fund their children's education. In contrast, the percentages for South Korea and Japan in this regard are notably lower, standing at 5% and 4%, respectively.

In terms of the amounts invested, users from China showed the highest level of engagement, with 18% allocating sums between $50,000 and $100,000, and an additional 19% investing between $100,000 and $500,000 in cryptocurrency assets. 51% of users in Europe, 49% in Turkey, and 46% in South Korea allocated investments ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

The study conducted by Bitget delves into the financial aspirations and investment behaviors of cryptocurrency users across diverse global markets, revealing both a variety of motives and common threads that reflect different crypto adoption stages. Continued research across user segments and regions will allow the exchange to track changing user behavior over time and adapt the platform's products to better cater to different users' varying financial goals.

