Bitget to Take Center Stage at Dubai's Future Blockchain Summit, Reveals Bitget Card Plans

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency derivatives and copy trading platform, is participating in the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai Harbour from Oct 15 to Oct 18. Marking a strategic extension into the Middle East earlier this year, the participation leverages Bitget's operational scale-up in the region. Bitget also announced its plan to launch the Bitget Card, a premium crypto-backed credit card that serves as a crypto payment solution.

The Future Blockchain Summit is the premier event in the MENA region dedicated to blockchain, Web 3.0, crypto, NFTs, metaverse, and gaming. This year's summit has adopted a new approach to inspire disruptors, motivate change-makers, and fuel innovation in shaping the next digital frontier. The conference offers various opportunities for investors and startups, including Academic Masterclasses, the Supernova Challenge, and a Web 3.0 Gaming Showdown, making it a hub for transformative ideas.

During the conference, Gracy Chen, the Managing Director of Bitget, delivered a keynote speech titled "Top Crypto Opportunities in Q4 2023 and Beyond." Chen's insights at the summit provided context for the wider opportunities Bitget aims to seize in the crypto industry. She addressed key concerns within the crypto industry, such as potential liberalization of U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF regulations and global market trends influenced by significant technical events like Bitcoin's halving and Ethereum's Cancun-Deneb upgrade .

Chen also emphasized the collaborative potential between Web3 and AI technologies, dispelling the notion of them being competitors. This aligns with Bitget's " Trade Smarter " philosophy and its recent rebranding initiative . With a range of AI-powered tools and features in development, Bitget aims to redefine crypto trading, offering its user base an intuitive, secure, and efficient financial future.

Chen further discussed the role of AI in upcoming Web 3.0 technologies, highlighting the significance of Telegram bots in the crypto ecosystem. Given Telegram's extensive user base of nearly 800 million monthly active users, Bitget sees potential for fruitful collaborations.

Among the notable highlights shared by Gracy at the summit was Bitget's recent achievements and plans. Despite the ongoing challenges in the crypto market, 2023 has proven to be a year of opportunity for Bitget. The company unveiled its ambitious $100 million EmpowerX Fund in September, demonstrating a strategic initiative to drive growth.

In response to the increasing demand for crypto payments, Bitget aims to facilitate broader adoption by offering a high-limit, USD-denominated Visa credit card that is accepted in 180 countries.

Bitget's participation at the Future Blockchain Summit coincides with the deepening penetration of the crypto market in the region, further bolstered by the company's new hires in its Middle Eastern offices. As regulatory landscapes continue to evolve, Bitget remains at the forefront of the industry, contributing to a transformative experience for crypto traders, institutions, and casual users alike.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

SOURCE Bitget