VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The globally leading Web3 trading wallet Bitget Wallet has now integrated support for the Blast Mainnet, making it the first all-in-one Web3 wallet for the Blast ecosystem. Users can effortlessly add and switch mainnets within the wallet with just one click, without the need for manual configuration. This integration enables users to manage, transfer, swap, and interact on one of the largest L2 launches in 2024.

Bitget Wallet now supports the Blast Mainnet, pioneering full ecosystem support as a Web3 wallet

Bitget Wallet has aggregated liquidity from mainstream DEXs within the Blast ecosystem, such as BlasterSwap and MonoSwap, into its Swap feature. This allows for mainnet token Swap transactions, providing users with convenient services for trading assets on the Blast blockchain.

During the Blast testnet phase, Bitget Wallet was among the first to offer support, unveiled a dedicated zone in its DApp page for Blast. This section featured over 40 elite projects from Blast's Big Bang incentive program, enabling users to easily explore, interact, and potentially receive future airdrops in the Blast ecosystem. Following the launch of the Blast mainnet, Bitget Wallet plans to continue integrating popular projects from the Blast ecosystem, offering users extensive asset management features and a comprehensive ecosystem experience.

Bitget Wallet's COO, Alvin Kan, highlights Blast as a Layer 2 solution with staking at its core, gaining market attention since launch. He says, "We're committed to cutting-edge tech, lowering Web3 engagement barriers. Collaborating with quality mainnets like Blast, we aim to drive Web3 ecosystem growth."

This week, Bitget Wallet engages with popular Blast ecosystem projects, exploring market traction, "Stake Layer 2" narrative, TVL enhancement strategies by staking and earning points, notable projects, and effective ways for users to participate in the Blast ecosystem upon mainnet launch. This provides users with valuable insights for meaningful ecosystem engagement.

Additionally, Bitget Wallet is organizing major events to support the Blast ecosystem, providing users with opportunities for discovering new assets.

