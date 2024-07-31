Bitrue to Deliver World's First Listings of Three Tokens Built on ICP

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue has today announced that they have completed updates and integration for the new ICRC-Rosetta 1.0.0 Update , paving the way for them to list three major tokens built on the Internet Computer (ICP) ecosystem exclusively before their appearance on any other centralized exchange.

By continually emphasizing the rapid adoption of new technology, Bitrue is able to list new tokens before anywhere else, creating unique opportunities for its user base of 10 million users to get in on the ground floor of new tokens before they hit the mainstream.

The tokens to be listed by Bitrue in the upcoming days are:

1. OpenChat ($CHAT), available for trading on August 1st 2024. A flagship app for ICP, it is a fully functioning messaging app with support for all standard features such as image messaging, voice and video calls, instant translations and more. It's distinguished by its web3 integration, most notably allowing users to send and receive tokens directly within the messenger, and runs entirely on the Internet Computer chain.

2. Kinic ($KINIC), available for trading on August 2nd 2024. Kinic is a decentralized search engine specialized for web3 content. By virtue of its decentralized nature, it avoids the pitfalls plaguing current big tech companies with regards to issues of data privacy and advertising-influenced information bias. Its future is governed by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), allowing for unprecedented transparency in its decision making and development processes.

3. DecideAI ($DCD), available for trading on August 5th 2024. DecideAI provides resources for specialized Large Language Models (LLM), the technology powering most user-facing AI chatbots such as ChatGPT. Decide AI provides products that will train these models with specialized knowledge, and can verify the quality of the dataset via validity tracing of the human trainers. They will also provide pre-trained LLMs and datasets for clients looking to get up and running with the minimum amount of friction.

These three apps showcase the diversity and power of Internet Computer, allowing for a wide range of decentralized dApps that are emblematic of web3 principles. They are all community driven, blockchain powered, and demonstrate levels of innovation that will help accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrencies into the mainstream.

Bitrue has a storied history of providing token opportunities before other exchanges. They listed the GME token in a support towards the growing and resilient alternative finance movement in May 2024, and were also the first exchange to support Bitcoin Runes after receiving a huge number of requests for them in a social media poll .

More events related to these recent listings, as well as more ICP-related news, will be announced by Bitrue over the coming weeks. Interested parties are encouraged to follow Bitrue on their X account to receive further updates soon.

SOURCE Bitrue