Bitrue Ventures, Redacted, & Top Investors Travel to Token2049 on Special Chartered Flight

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitrue Ventures, a newly established subsidiary of the cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue, has today announced that they will be flying to the Token2049 conference in Singapore on 18 September via a specially chartered flight.

This flight has been organized by Redacted, a high-potential startup currently working on several projects that intersect the web3 and entertainment industries.

Redacted has invited many of its top investors to join them on this flight, which includes the team at Bitrue Ventures who recently partnered with Redacted to make their first public investment since their formation. In the coming years, more than $40 million will be invested by Bitrue Ventures into various web3 projects, with a strong focus on nurturing high-impact startups working on Real World Asset Tokenization (RWA), Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and GameFi projects.

Other major names that have completed investment into Redacted include Spartan Group, Saison Capital, Animoca Brands and more.

"The breadth of investors into Redacted underscores both the quality of their fundamentals, as well as the sheer enthusiasm that investors have for promising web3 companies." said Ryan Chan, Managing Director at Bitrue Ventures. "Bitrue Ventures has supreme confidence in Redacted's vision and potential, and fully believe that they are able to carve out a successful place for themselves in the $300 billion dollar gaming industry."

More details about Bitrue and Bitrue Ventures' activities at Token2049 in Singapore will be announced soon.

Bitrue Ventures has been created amid an environment of strong inflows to the crypto economy, particularly from the traditional financial sector who wish to ensure that they do not miss out on the next bull market. Investor demand for cryptocurrency projects is increasing rapidly, and Bitrue Ventures will capitalize on the market opportunity for a highly trained and specialized investment fund to identify and nurture promising start-ups.

About Bitrue

Launched in July 2018, Bitrue is a diversified digital asset exchange that supports trading, loans, and investments. Bitrue aims to utilize blockchain technology to bring financial opportunities to everybody regardless of their location or financial position. It has offices in Asia and Europe and continues to develop new features at a rapid speed to fully service the new wave of the digital economy. More information is available on Bitrue's website .

About Bitrue Ventures

Comprised of top executives from the Bitrue exchange, Bitrue Ventures has a mission to identify the latest and greatest in web3 projects, and help ensure that they are able to bloom into new household names. They plan to invest $40 million into crypto-related projects over the next several years, with an emphasis on the AI, RWA, and GameFi verticals alongside others. Interested parties can contact the Bitrue Ventures team at [email protected]

