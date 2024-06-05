Bitrue Ventures Report: AI x Blockchain -- Pioneering the Next Moonshot

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following their debut earlier last week, the newly launched investment wing of Bitrue, Bitrue Ventures, has released its first in-house report on emerging market opportunities within the blockchain space. The full report, "AI and Crypto: A Powerful Convergence Shaping the Future of the Internet", has been made available for all to view here .

This 12-page report identifies several untapped synergies that the AI and blockchain industries have available to them to help both grow and details the expected verticals that can benefit from these collaborations and the companies that are already working to make them a reality. Pulling from a variety of primary sources and data analysis, it concludes that "AI x Crypto" is likely to be one of the significant narratives in the upcoming crypto bull run.

"AI has made a huge splash in the media within the past year, drawing public attention back to emerging technologies and how they will reshape our world, particularly in efficiency and transparency," said Iris Chu, Director of Ventures and Partnerships. "This new report, the first of many that will be coming from Bitrue Ventures, helps everybody working in the cryptocurrency space understand how this attention will help blockchain grow, and how investors can leverage this information to create more potent, forward-thinking investment portfolios."

Bitrue Ventures is a newly launched division of the Bitrue exchange focused on identifying young crypto startups worthy of investment. They can provide these companies with a range of services to help them bring products to fruition, including investment capital, marketing expertise, industry networking opportunities, and more. In turn, Bitrue can ensure that it is always able to position itself at the forefront of market trends, and can provide its users with high-potential token investment opportunities before any other exchange.

Any parties interested in working directly with Bitrue Ventures to grow their business are welcome to contact the team directly at [email protected] .

About Bitrue

Launched in July 2018, Bitrue is a diversified digital asset exchange that supports trading, loans, and investments. Bitrue aims to utilize blockchain technology to bring financial opportunities to everybody regardless of their location or financial position. It has offices in Asia and Europe and continues to develop new features at a rapid speed to fully service the new wave of the digital economy. More information is available at Bitrue's website .

About Bitrue Ventures

Launched in Q2 2024, Bitrue Ventures is the investment and research division of Bitrue with a mission of identifying and incubating cutting-edge technology in the cryptocurrency space. It is staffed by industry experts with an average of 12 years of experience in the technology sector and 4 years working in blockchain technology. Through detailed analysis and industry partnerships, Bitrue Ventures will be able to bring high-potential tokens to users of the Bitrue exchange before anywhere else.

SOURCE Bitrue