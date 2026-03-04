Recognition by Great Place To Work® highlights Bizcap's commitment to building a high-performance culture where women thrive

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizcap has been recognised as one of Australia's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2026 by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. The prestigious list honours 50 organisations across Australia that are proving exceptional business performance and inclusive, equitable workplace culture go hand in hand.

Bizcap named one of Australia’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2026

The recognition follows a rigorous assessment process, including confidential employee feedback, detailed analysis of organisational culture, and insights from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA). This data-driven evaluation ensures that recognised companies demonstrate a genuine and measurable commitment to advancing women in the workplace.

This focus has supported Bizcap's continued growth across multiple international markets.

The award comes after Bizcap was named one of the Best Workplaces™ in Australia in 2025.

Building a culture where women lead and thrive

Since its inception, Bizcap has been committed to building an inclusive, high-performance culture where people have equal access to opportunity and leadership. Bizcap's inclusion on the 2026 list recognises that commitment in action and the progress made in creating clear pathways for women to build enduring careers and step into senior leadership roles across commercial, operational and strategic functions that drive long-term value creation.

This has been supported through targeted leadership development, transparent performance frameworks, flexible work practices and a strong focus on psychological safety, ensuring women across the organisation are empowered to influence strategy, lead teams and drive measurable outcomes.

Rebecca del Rio , Bizcap's Deputy CEO (APAC) and Global Chief Revenue Officer, said the recognition reflects deliberate action rather than aspiration.

"At Bizcap, we believe high performance and inclusive leadership are inseparable. This recognition is a testament to the intentional work we've done to create an environment where women are empowered to lead, innovate and drive commercial outcomes," she said.

"When women have equal access to leadership pathways, our business benefits. Diverse perspectives strengthen our strategy, improve risk calibration, challenge conventional thinking and ultimately enhance our ability to compete. That philosophy extends beyond gender. From the very beginning, we have intentionally built teams with complementary strengths and experiences because diversity of thought makes us more innovative, more resilient and better aligned to the clients we serve."

Bizcap's Senior People and Culture Manager Kirsty Nixon said it was important to note that this recognition is grounded in direct employee feedback.

"It tells us our people feel supported and confident in their ability to grow here. From the beginning, our founders and senior leadership team have been aligned on building a true meritocracy, where advancement is driven by performance, capability and impact," she said.

"We hold our leaders to high standards in fostering that environment, ensuring opportunity is tangible, expectations are clear and performance is consistently recognised," said Bizcap's Co-Founder and CEO Zalman Blachman.

"Our People and Culture team plays a critical role as a partner to leadership, helping embed these standards across the organisation so they are experienced consistently at every level," he said.

What sets Bizcap apart

As a non-bank lender providing fast, flexible working capital to small and medium-sized businesses globally, Bizcap understands the value of agility, innovation and strong partnerships. Internally, this translates into:

A culture of psychological safety where diverse perspectives are encouraged

Clear career progression pathways and leadership development programs

Flexible work arrangements that support performance and wellbeing

Transparent remuneration and advancement frameworks

Leadership development initiatives supporting women across commercial, operational and executive functions.

Rebecca Moulynox, General Manager of Great Place To Work Australia and New Zealand, said:

"These companies aren't just talking about gender equity, they're proving it works. They've created cultures where psychological safety, flexible work, and career development aren't buzzwords, they're business strategies delivering measurable results for employees and shareholders alike."

By maintaining clear standards of opportunity and advancement as it scales, Bizcap continues to demonstrate that strong culture drives strong performance.

SOURCE Bizcap