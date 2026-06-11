Bizcap Singapore launches BFF program to recognise high-performing partners

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizcap Singapore has launched the Bizcap Frequent Funders (BFF) Program, a new partner loyalty initiative designed to reward high-performing brokers and referral partners with exclusive incentives and luxury experiences as they achieve funding milestones.

The launch follows Bizcap's successful first year in Singapore, where the non-bank lender recently celebrated its one-year anniversary and increased its lending limit to $1 million, enabling it to support businesses with larger funding requirements.

The BFF program has been created to recognise and reward partners who consistently help Singapore SMEs access the capital they need to grow. Through a tiered rewards structure, brokers and partners who reach quarterly funding milestones will unlock premium experiences and exclusive rewards.

Accredited partners are automatically enrolled in the program, with no registration required.

The program includes three reward tiers:

Bronze status: Fund $300,000 or more within a quarterly period and receive a reward valued at $888

Fund $300,000 or more within a quarterly period and receive a reward valued at $888 Silver status: Fund $600,000 or more within a quarterly period and receive a reward valued at $1,888

Fund $600,000 or more within a quarterly period and receive a reward valued at $1,888 Gold status: Fund $1 million or more within a quarterly period and receive a reward valued at $3,888

Joseph Lim, Bizcap's Managing Partner for Asia, said the initiative reinforces the company's commitment to recognising and investing in its third-party distribution network.

"The BFF program reflects our commitment to rewarding the partners who consistently deliver outstanding outcomes for Singapore SMEs. As a lender, we believe strong partnerships deserve meaningful recognition, and this program provides an opportunity to celebrate loyalty, performance and shared success through exclusive rewards and experiences," he said.

"SMEs are incredibly diverse, and their funding needs are rarely one-size-fits-all. We want Bizcap to be the first choice when businesses require fast, flexible capital, and partners play a critical role in making that happen. By rewarding high-performing partners, we're encouraging greater reach into the SME community and helping more businesses access the funding solutions they need to thrive.

"Our intermediary channel remains a key pillar of our growth strategy across Asia. We are committed to continuing to invest in our distribution network, and the BFF Program is another example of how we're supporting partners who help drive value for their clients and for the wider SME ecosystem."

Gareth Tan, General Manager at Bizcap Singapore, said the program was designed to create a more rewarding partnership experience.

"At Bizcap, we're always looking for ways to deliver a differentiated experience for our partners. The BFF program is our way of giving back to the brokers and referral partners who choose to work with us, while creating memorable experiences that reflect the value we place on those relationships. We want every interaction with Bizcap to feel rewarding, and this program takes that commitment one step further."

The launch of the BFF program marks the latest milestone in Bizcap's growth journey in Singapore, building on the lender's strong first year in market and continued investment in supporting both partners and SMEs with accessible funding solutions.

For existing partners who want to learn more about the BFF program, speak to your Bizcap relationship manager, or for new brokers interested in funding with Bizcap, partner up today.

SOURCE Bizcap Singapore