BizLink enhances its robotic portfolio in dresspack systems

LSH Delta is the new retract system being launched next to BizLink's existing premium product LSH 3 and completes the existing family of world-leading dresspacks.

HANOVER, Germany, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizLink, a leading global interconnect solutions provider, announced the introduction of a new robotic dresspack system today – the LSH Delta. It combines adjustable flexibility, reliable performance, reduced weight and installation advantages for a wide range of industries.

BizLink's newly developed robotic dresspack system LSH Delta.

The newly developed robotic dresspack system LSH Delta is a state-of-the-art retract system designed to serve the functional requirements of diverse robotic operations. "It is the result of extensive research, development, and based on feedback from leading automotive customers worldwide" says Ulrich Raupach, Director Sales Robotic Solutions Business Unit. "We have patents pending for both, the retract system and the letter-coded base plate", he adds.

Key features include:

Designed to fit leading robot brands, the LSH Delta seamlessly integrates with customers' preferred robotic systems.

Users enjoy the convenience of tool-free and quick opening and closure of the retract system housing, streamlining maintenance and operational processes. Dresspack maintenance has never been so easy.

The LSH Delta's retract system can be easily adjusted on its base plate using Slide & Click technology – offering reduced installation time and options to fine-tune in the field.

Versatility in spring choice: Customers can choose from different spring intensities for optimal flexibility.

Crafted with advanced, strong polymer-based material, the LSH Delta is lightweight at just 4.1 kg, without compromising on strength and durability.

Personnel save time and effort with our innovative base plate design – letter-coded and universally applicable for many robots at the same time. Reduced weight and stock, increased flexibility for robot changes. Newly developed side arms provide excellent support to the dresspack loop.

Users can count on the LSH Delta to deliver consistent performance ensuring smooth operations in an industrial environment.

It reflects BizLink's commitment to empowering businesses with new solutions, always assuring its reliability and effectiveness as well as proving industrial usability.

Aside from world-leading dresspacks, BizLinks Robotics portfolio comprises highly flexible robotic cables and cable assemblies as well as hoses and tubes that comply with the most demanding conditions. Moreover, in the field of sensor solutions BizLink offers calibration and calculation systems for robotic tools and fixtures in up to six dimensions as well as systems for 6D laser measurement that are used for unracking, gripper measurement and part location applications. To add to that, the portfolio includes a wide range of services like automation systems training, Integration-ready robots & commissioning, robot, PLC & offline programming as well as extensive services around dresspack systems like repair, maintenance and others.

About BizLink

BizLink, founded in 1996, is headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA. Our mission is to make interconnection easier and to become a leading global interconnect solution supplier. We support environmentally-conscious industries and improve quality of life through providing essential components, wire harnesses, and cables to a wide variety of industries such as IT Infrastructure, Client Peripherals, Optical Fiber Communications, Telecom and Networking, Electrical Appliances, Healthcare, Factory Automation, Machinery and Sensors, Motor Vehicle, Rolling Stock, Marine, Industrial, and Solar. With flexible production resources and global R&D teams in America, Europe, and Asia, BizLink always provides reliable interconnect solutions in close proximity to markets. BizLink also specializes in offering one-stop EMS and NPI services based on customer's requests. At BizLink, we strive to keep collaborating closely with customers to turn their innovative ideas into reality.

