Black Desert Mobile’s 2023 Calpheon Ball Introduced Extensive Upcoming Content Along with New Class Scholar and New Season

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that Black Desert Mobile's 2023 Calpheon Ball has successfully wrapped up on December 17, introducing upcoming major content updates.

A wealth of content was on display, including the new class "Scholar," a new season, and content reorganization, all scheduled for 2024. Adventurers can enjoy the new class Scholar and the new season today, as announced during the event.

Play New Class "Scholar" in Black Desert Mobile Now

Scholar, the World-Changing, Hammer-Swinging Alchemist, has arrived in Black Desert Mobile. She wields "Hammers" and "Gravity Cores" as her main and sub-weapons. She has the ability to effortlessly manipulate gravity. Utilizing her two Hammers, Scholar attacks with targeted swiftness and immense power. Scholar will be Ascended upon character creation, and you can acquire the title "Controller of Gravity" upon reaching level 10 with the class.

Watch Scholar's trailer here and her combat showcase video here .

Enjoy Quick Character Growth with the New Season

Winter Season is available now in Black Desert Mobile, providing fast character progression for new and returning Adventurers and facilitating the progression of alternate characters for veteran Adventurers. As one of the season completion rewards, Adventurers can obtain a [Brilliant Crystal Chest], which contains a max stat Dimensional Crystal and a max stat Ah'krad Crystal.

Quality of Life Improvements and Content Roadmap Coming in 2024

Black Desert Mobile will make a series of quality of life improvements and optimize the gameplay environment. Improvements will be made to the Great Desert through the adjustment of mob respawns and weight of items, allowing Adventurers to utilize auto-combat more conveniently and continuously. Adventurers will be able to utilize the Great Desert as an important basis for progression.

Black Spirit Mode will be improved to activate when Adventurers log out of the game without selecting Black Spirit Mode. Adventurers can also obtain nearly the same amount of rewards as actually being online. The Great Desert and Black Spirit Mode improvements will be updated on January 2, 2024.

Adventurers will see more exciting updates, such as the introduction of succession skills, Land of the Morning Light: Night of Changui, and the reorganization of content such as Chaos Rift, Ancient Ruins, Boss Rush, Alyaelli's Rift, and more.

SOURCE Pearl Abyss