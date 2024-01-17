Black Desert TH and SEA Celebrates 6th Anniversary with Rewarding Events

News provided by

Pearl Abyss

17 Jan, 2024, 11:00 CST

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that Black Desert Thailand and Southeast Asia is celebrating its 6th anniversary with festive events filled with great rewards. Adventurers can log in to the game and engage in exciting moments, receive rewards, and even acquire the game for free for those who are new to Black Desert.  

Continue Reading
Black Desert TH and SEA Celebrates 6th Anniversary with Rewarding Events
Black Desert TH and SEA Celebrates 6th Anniversary with Rewarding Events

Upon the beginning of service in 2018, Black Desert Thailand and Southeast Asia has witnessed multiple milestones mainly due to continuing support from Adventurers in the regions. Notably, Black Desert was awarded the "Best MMORPG Game" at the Thailand Game Show in 2018.   

To celebrate the milestone and return the favor, Adventurers can join in an array of dazzling events and acquire items, including 6th anniversary cake, which gives special buffs, and a special login event that provides up to 2,500 Cron Stones.  

Starting today, Adventurers can participate in the Seal of Journey event. During this event, Adventurers can collect and exchange the [Event] Seal of Journey item for various valuable items such as Advice of Valks (+100) and [Event] Maid for Hire Box.  

An attractive game pass event will be held until Feb 7 for those who are interested but hesitant to try the game. New Adventurers can first get a 30-day trial run of Black Desert at no cost. In addition to this, those who reach level 50 can acquire permanent access to the game. 

More information can be found on Black Desert Thailand and Southeast Asia's official website.   

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

Also from this source

Black Desert Mobile's 2023 Calpheon Ball Introduced Extensive Upcoming Content Along with New Class Scholar and New Season

Black Desert Mobile's 2023 Calpheon Ball Introduced Extensive Upcoming Content Along with New Class Scholar and New Season

Pearl Abyss announced today that Black Desert Mobile's 2023 Calpheon Ball has successfully wrapped up on December 17, introducing upcoming major...
Black Desert Mobile Reveals New Region "Land of the Morning Light"

Black Desert Mobile Reveals New Region "Land of the Morning Light"

Pearl Abyss announced today that the "Land of the Morning Light'' region has been released in Black Desert Mobile. The Land of the Morning Light is a ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics