Black Desert TH and SEA Celebrates 6th Anniversary with Rewarding Events

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that Black Desert Thailand and Southeast Asia is celebrating its 6th anniversary with festive events filled with great rewards. Adventurers can log in to the game and engage in exciting moments, receive rewards, and even acquire the game for free for those who are new to Black Desert.

Upon the beginning of service in 2018, Black Desert Thailand and Southeast Asia has witnessed multiple milestones mainly due to continuing support from Adventurers in the regions. Notably, Black Desert was awarded the "Best MMORPG Game" at the Thailand Game Show in 2018.

To celebrate the milestone and return the favor, Adventurers can join in an array of dazzling events and acquire items, including 6th anniversary cake, which gives special buffs, and a special login event that provides up to 2,500 Cron Stones.

Starting today, Adventurers can participate in the Seal of Journey event. During this event, Adventurers can collect and exchange the [Event] Seal of Journey item for various valuable items such as Advice of Valks (+100) and [Event] Maid for Hire Box.

An attractive game pass event will be held until Feb 7 for those who are interested but hesitant to try the game. New Adventurers can first get a 30-day trial run of Black Desert at no cost. In addition to this, those who reach level 50 can acquire permanent access to the game.

More information can be found on Black Desert Thailand and Southeast Asia's official website .

