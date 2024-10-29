Blackmores Celebrates Gold Win with Trusted Brands 2024

With over 90 years of legacy, Blackmores Continues to Elevate Natural Health as one of Singaporeans' Most Trusted Health Supplement Brand

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACKMORES, pioneer in natural health, is proud to announce its recognition as a Gold brand in the prestigious Trusted Brands 2024 Awards. This accolade, voted by Singaporean consumers, reaffirms Blackmores' unwavering commitment to providing high-quality supplements and its position as a most trusted name in health and wellness.

Blackmores receives its awardment as a Gold brand at the Trusted Brands 2024 Awards

Founded in Australia in 1932 by Maurice Blackmores, the brand has become a global leader in natural health products dedicated to enhancing the holistic well-being of consumers around the world. Since establishing a presence in Singapore in 1976, BLACKMORES has remained committed to its founding principles of naturopathy, offering a wide range of high-quality supplements that cater to the diverse needs of local consumers. Over more than 90 years, Blackmores has built a legacy of trust, innovation, and excellence by harnessing the healing power of nature.

Based on rigorous criteria, including quality, value, innovation, and social responsibility, BLACKMORES' awardment at this year's Trusted Brands 2024 Awards is a testament to the brand's dedication to excellence, reaffirming the household name as a valued and reliable choice among Singaporean consumers.

"Our unwavering dedication to quality and holistic health has always been the driving force behind our products and services at BLACKMORES. Being honored with the Gold award this year is not just a recognition of our efforts but a reflection of the trust and confidence that Singaporeans have in us. We are incredibly proud to be a part of their wellness journey, and this accolade reinforces our commitment to providing the best in natural health solutions," said Mr Kumaran Chandrasergaran, Country Manager of BLACKMORES Malaysia and Singapore.

The award's credibility is rooted in independently surveying over 8000 consumers in key Asian markets. Participants begin by rating brands based on six major attributes including trustworthiness, quality, value, customer understanding, innovation and social responsibility. Multiplying votes with average attribute scores then determined the final rankings, ensuring objective and statistically accurate results.

BLACKMORES' success is built on an unwavering commitment to quality. Each product reflects the brand's evidence-based practices in determining optimum dosage in each supplement. Undergoing over 30 rigorous quality tests and checks, BLACKMORES upholds the highest standards of safety and efficacy to ensure each supplement consistently meets customer expectations as well as regulatory standards.

This meticulous approach is also equally matched by a deep commitment to sustainability and community. Committed to giving back to the spaces in which they operate, BLACKMORES remains steadfast in minimizing its environmental impact. The brand practices responsible sourcing and initiatives aimed at reducing waste, such as ensuring that up to 98% of their packaging is recyclable - steadily working towards Net Zero Emissions by 2030, to secure a healthier future for all.

Looking ahead, Blackmores remains at the forefront of natural health innovation. Through its Blackmores Institute, the company continues to invest in research and development, creating new products based on the latest scientific findings to fulfill the ever evolving needs of consumers.

For more information on BLACKMORES natural healthcare products, customers can visit blackmores.com.sg .

About BLACKMORES

BLACKMORES is Australia's leading natural health company. Our quality range of vitamin, minerals, herbal and nutritional supplements, and continued support of the community and environment, are among the many reasons BLACKMORES is the most trusted name in natural health. At BLACKMORES we never compromise on quality, always placing the health and safety of our consumers at the heart of our business. We use premium ingredients from around the world, with products made to strict Australian manufacturing standards and more than 30 rigorous quality checks.

