Blackwired Launches ThirdWatch℠, A Paradigm Shift in Cybersecurity

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackwired , the leading cyber observatory for disruptive cybersecurity technologies, has announced the launch of ThirdWatchSM, a groundbreaking solution to identify direct threats facing an organization and its Third Parties.

ThirdWatchSM is a subject-directed monitoring platform that provides a comprehensive 360-degree view in 3D of existential threats that impact organizations and the associated cyber risks posed by their vendors, partners, suppliers, networks, and digital assets. Utilizing a non-invasive, zero-touch technology process, ThirdWatchSM generates Direct Threat Intelligence while cross-referencing this intelligence with traditional vulnerability assessment data. This integration produces evidence-based scoring and specific solution sets to mitigate all direct cyber threats facing an organization.

Direct Threat Risk Management

This innovative platform establishes a new category—Direct Threat Risk Management. By incorporating all features of Attack Surface Management (ASM) and Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) tools, ThirdWatchSM surpasses conventional offerings, delivering enhanced usability, substantial value, and unique Direct Threat Intelligence.

Central to ThirdWatchSM are its pivotal features, including Direct Threat Intelligence, Direct Threat Mitigation, Third-Party Risk Management, Network Vulnerability Assessment, 3D Visualization, a comprehensive Ecosystem and Evidence-Based Scoring. The platform is designed with five key configurations: Enterprise, Audit, Managed Service Provider (MSP), Incident Response (IR), and Legal.

"Implementing a 'defend forward' mentality is crucial. To combat modern threats, organizations need to pivot to a proactive approach to threat management, seeking out threats and neutralizing them before they escalate into attacks. ThirdWatchSM empowers organizations to identify and eliminate direct threats that jeopardize core operations, subsidiaries, and affiliates while mitigating risks posed by third parties in their ecosystems." – Jeremy Samide, CEO & Co-founder, Blackwired.

ThirdWatchSM ensures compliance with third-party regulatory cybersecurity requirements and helps organizations navigate potential supply chain disruptions caused by cyber events.

Management teams can utilize the platform to monitor their cybersecurity operations' effectiveness, access cyber threat landscapes swiftly, and provide a digital witness record of pre-event direct threat intelligence.

Blackwired leverages industry and government expertise to deliver innovative solutions that integrate cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, edge computing, blockchain, and quantum computing. This strategic integration is underpinned by a methodology that starts with the premise of proactive prevention and, when necessary, offense – a notably different approach compared to traditional reactive cybersecurity measures.

The launch of ThirdWatchSM marks a significant evolution in cybersecurity strategy. Organizations can utilize the platform to enhance cyber resilience while safeguarding their digital assets against a rapidly changing threat landscape. As cyber risks escalate, ThirdWatchSM offers a proactive defense mechanism designed to help organizations stay one step ahead of malicious threat actors.

About Blackwired

Blackwired is a cybersecurity innovation company dedicated to developing disruptive technologies that challenge conventional security approaches. The team comprises former Chief Information Security Officers and expert government contractors that have a direct understanding of enterprise-level security needs to ensure the highest level of cybersecurity resilience across industries.

Blackwired leverages cutting-edge technologies – including artificial intelligence, edge computing, blockchain, and quantum computing – combined with human ingenuity to empower its innovative concepts, turning groundbreaking ideas into practical, robust platforms.

