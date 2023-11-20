Blitzer, Clancy & Company Named Investment Banking Firm of the Year at The 22nd Annual M&A Advisor Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blitzer, Clancy & Company, a global leader in investment banking, growth consulting and strategic advisory services, was named "Investment Banking Firm of the Year" at the 22nd Annual M&A Advisor Awards. A benchmark for dealmaking excellence, the M&A Advisor Awards recognize leading transactions, firms and individuals. The judging panel of Independent Industry professionals selected Blitzer, Clancy & Company from a group of eight finalists.

The recognition comes on the heels of a landmark year for Blitzer, Clancy & Company, which in 2023 generated over $1 billion in enterprise value creation for its clients and continued expansion of its interconnected, global network of partnerships, ranging from the innovative emerging companies to Fortune Global 500 multinationals. With over four decades of M&A experience spread across transactions in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Blitzer, Clancy & Company continues to cement its reputation for its domain expertise in Commercial Real Estate Services & Technology, Industrial Automation, Life Sciences, and Aerospace & Defense.

"This recognition is a testament to our ability to navigate the uncertainties of the evolving global marketplace and consistently deliver outstanding client results," said Michael Blitzer, Partner at Blitzer, Clancy & Company. "As we celebrate this incredible achievement, we remain committed to partnering with best-in-class organizations that recognize the value of our bold, creative approach to dealmaking and strategic advisory. We are truly honored to receive this award—and we couldn't have earned it without the trust of our clients."

"To us, this award highlights the importance of Blitzer, Clancy & Company's strategic approach to dealmaking: building consistent, long-lasting relationships in the M&A sector, rather than attempting to engage in as many transactions as possible," said Jim Clancy, Partner at Blitzer, Clancy & Company. "Through close collaboration, innovative thinking and decades of domain expertise, we've been able to deliver exceptional value for our clients over the long-term—and we aim to keep doing so for the foreseeable future."

"The award recipients represent the best in the mergers and acquisitions industry this past year and earned these honors by standing out in a group of extremely impressive finalists," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor. "Ranging from large multi-billion dollar deals to lower middle market deals, we are recognizing the leading transactions, firms, and individuals that represent the highest levels of accomplishment."

About Blitzer, Clancy & Company

Blitzer, Clancy & Company is a worldwide leader in investment banking, growth consulting, and strategic advisory services. When we see promise, we dig in. That means closely partnering with our clients' management teams and building long-lasting relationships in the process. Blitzer, Clancy & Company clients benefit from a team of independent, committed advisors. Empowered by a global web of resources, we draw on our sophisticated expertise across multiple sectors to transcend milestones and surpass expectations. For more information, please visit https://bcxintl.com/.

About The M&A Advisor

Now in its 25th year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry's leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world's premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services, including the most active online community of M&A professionals called M&A Connects. www.maadvisor.com .

