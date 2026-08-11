Blockchain for Good Alliance and Bybit Join the Mauritius Internet Governance Forum to Advance Digital Trust for Small Island States

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA), the global non-profit initiative founded by Bybit, dedicated to leveraging blockchain for societal impact, took part in the Mauritius Internet Governance Forum, founded by the Halley Movement, contributing perspectives on how blockchain and emerging technologies can support an inclusive, secure, and trustworthy digital future for small island developing states (SIDS).

From left - Mahendranath Busgopaul, Secretary-General of the Halley Movement and Founder of the Mauritius Internet Governance Forum; Glenn Tan, Director of Global Affairs at BGA; His Excellency Mr Jean Yvan Robert Hungley, Vice President of the Republic of Mauritius; Mykolas Majauskas, Global Head of Policy at Bybit.

The Mauritius Internet Governance Forum, recognised by the United Nations IGF Secretariat as a national IGF, convenes government, industry, academia, civil society, and youth in multistakeholder dialogue on the future of internet governance. This year's engagement centred on the themes of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital trust.

Representing BGA, Director of Global Affairs Glenn Tan delivered a keynote on harnessing artificial intelligence and blockchain for sustainable development in Mauritius, examining how these technologies can serve as trust infrastructure for the digital economy and enhance the governance and security frameworks that underpin public confidence in technology. The BGA delegation was joined by Mykolas Majauskas, Global Head of Policy at Bybit, who spoke on how strategic partnerships can mobilise commitment to Mauritius's digital future.

Engaging with Mauritius' Government Leadership

During the Forum, BGA and Bybit had the honour of meeting His Excellency Mr Jean Yvan Robert Hungley, G.O.S.K, Vice President of the Republic of Mauritius; the Honourable Dr Avinash Ramtohul, Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation; and the Honourable Raj Pentiah, Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, to exchange views on Mauritius's digital ambitions and the role emerging technology can play in advancing them.

"Sound policy and responsible innovation must advance together," said Mykolas Majauskas, Global Head of Policy at Bybit. "Forums like this one are where that alignment begins, bringing regulators, industry, and civil society into the same conversation. We are proud to support Mauritius and the wider region as they build the frameworks for a secure and inclusive digital economy and look forward to the value that Bybit will bring to the country."

"For small island states, questions of digital identity, inclusion, and cybersecurity are not abstract; they are foundational to sustainable development," said Glenn Tan, Director of Global Affairs at the Blockchain for Good Alliance. "Mauritius has long understood that being small is not the same as being peripheral. The right technology, governed well, can allow a small nation to rise as a global leader of emerging technologies."

"The Mauritius Internet Governance Forum has always been about bringing every stakeholder to the table as equals, from government, industry, academia, civil society, and our youth," said Mahendranath Busgopaul, Secretary-General of the Halley Movement and Founder of the Mauritius Internet Governance Forum. "This year, we are delighted to welcome partners such as the Blockchain for Good Alliance and Bybit into this dialogue. For Mauritius, an inclusive and trustworthy digital future is essential, and it is built through exactly these types of collaborations."

BGA's participation in the Mauritius Internet Governance Forum reflects its commitment to engaging with the SIDS community and supporting a digital future built on inclusion, security, and trust.

#Bybit / #BGA

About Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA)

The Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) is a global nonprofit initiative founded by Bybit, dedicated to advancing blockchain as a tool to address real-world problems. By convening leaders, innovators, and organisations from across the blockchain industry, BGA seeks to drive innovation, collaboration and action toward a more sustainable and equitable world.

For more information:

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.chainforgood.org

Twitter: www.x.com/chainforgood

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blockchainforgoodalliance/

About Halley Movement & Mauritius IGF

Halley Movement is a coalition of charitable organisations working for the welfare of children and family in Mauritius and in the southern African region. Founder of the Mauritius IGF, a UN-recognised initiative that fosters policy dialogue among stakeholders on issues of Internet governance. It offers a unique space for an amazing range of people to share information and develop solutions on key Internet issues.

For more information:

Website: www.halleymovement.org/ | mauritius.intgovforum.org/

SOURCE Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA)