Blockchain Founders Fund Surpasses 150 Investments, Establishing Itself as a Leading Web3 Venture Capital Firm

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF), a global leader in Web3 venture capital based in Singapore, has reached a significant milestone, now in more than 150 companies across the blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. This achievement further solidifies BFF's reputation as a premier VC firm, committed to supporting the next generation of Web3 innovators.

Partner Mansoor Madhavji stated, "This achievement underscores our commitment to fostering a sustainable and scalable Web3 ecosystem. Each of our 150 investments represents a founder willing to challenge the status quo and push the boundaries of what's possible in blockchain technology. We are in it for the long haul and are excited to see what the next wave of BFF-backed innovators accomplishes."

Among the companies in BFF's diverse portfolio are industry game-changers such as Biconomy , Altered State Machine (acquired by Futureverse ), Arf (acquired by Huma Finance ), Berachain , Backed Finance , Freename , Rilla Network , HiFi , Zoth , Resonance Security , Hivello , Uniblock , TransFi , SuperSight , Breshna , Umoja Labs , Petastic , BoomFi , Kino , K3 Labs , LunarCrush , and Validation Cloud .

BFF's most recent investments include innovative companies like Sphinx , Kredete , Ditto Network , NodeOps , TDMM , Roundtable , Redefined , Kemet , E Money Network , Beluga , Sapien AI , Tanssi Network , Material10 , Torram , Koii , and GR1D Network , which are poised to shape the future of Web3 infrastructure, tooling, and financial services.

Managing Partner, Aly Madhavji, said: "Reaching over 150 investments is not just a milestone for us; it's a testament to the incredible founders we have had the privilege of working with. We focus on identifying disruptive innovations and providing the support needed for these startups to succeed in the Web3 space. The ecosystem is rapidly evolving, and we are excited to continue driving meaningful impact by backing visionary entrepreneurs across the globe."

This major milestone comes as Token2049, the largest crypto event in Asia, wrapped up in BFF's hometown of Singapore. Blockchain Founders Fund hosted four exclusive events, in collaboration with Roundtable , Cadenza , XBTO , Torram , Ithaca , GORA , KAIKA , CoinTelegraph , BitcoinOS , DNA , and Aethir , Leading industry figures, investors, and thought leaders gathered at the events to discuss the future of blockchain and decentralized technologies. The BFF team is attending Bitcoin Malaysia Conference and ETHKL in Kuala Lumpur in October 2024, strengthening its presence as a leading figure in the Southeast Asian Web3 landscape.

About Blockchain Founders Fund

Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF) is a Singapore-based early-stage Venture Capital Fund that invests in top-tier Blockchain startups globally. Their industry-leading go-to-market-focused Venture Program aids seasoned and first-time entrepreneurs across key business functions to fast-track growth. BFF has scaled many of the leading Blockchain startups and is always looking to connect with exceptional founders across the industry, including tooling, DeFi, and infrastructure. Follow BFF on LinkedIn and X .

