Bloomberg Businessweek has collaborated with Beacon Asia Media to Launch "Phát Triển Xanh – Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam"

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Media and Beacon Asia Media has recently announced a collaboration with the Natural Resources and Environment Newspaper in Vietnam to introduce a localized edition of Bloomberg Businessweek. The edition, Phát Triển Xanh – Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam, is set to provide comprehensive and insightful coverage of the Vietnamese business landscape.

Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam is designed to cater to the diverse interests of the Vietnamese audience, encompassing global, regional and local business insights, economics, sustainable industries, technology trends, financial markets, innovation, design and lifestyle features. The publication aims to empower Vietnam's growing community of decision-makers and emerging leaders by delivering in-depth analyses of key businesses, enterprises, events, and trends that are shaping the contemporary market environment.

"In a rapidly evolving Vietnam, the hunger for data-driven insights among young, dynamic entrepreneurs is undeniable," said Beacon Asia Media CEO Tue Nguyen. "At Beacon Asia Media, we're committed to fueling this thirst for knowledge because we believe data empowers a prosperous and sustainable future. Teaming up with Bloomberg Media and the Natural Resources and Environment Newspaper, we bridge the information gap and strategically expand Bloomberg Businessweek in Vietnam, catering to the specific needs of our readers."

"Beyond its well-established English-language editions in the United States and Europe, Bloomberg Businessweek is already published in multiple languages, including traditional and simplified Chinese, Turkish, Arabic, and Spanish in Mexico," said Nick Sallon, Bloomberg Media Chief Partnerships Officer. "The entrance into Vietnam's vibrant business landscape is expected to cultivate an ecosystem conducive to the dissemination of crucial economic, financial, and investment insights in Vietnamese, thereby contributing significantly to the growth of Vietnam's business landscape."

In tandem with the launch of the Vietnamese edition, Beacon Asia Media is gearing up to facilitate a series of content-rich events. These events will serve as a platform for policymakers, domestic and international business leaders, researchers, and entrepreneurs in Vietnam to engage in meaningful dialogues centered around lasting and transformative themes, including sustainable growth and the blueprint for a new economy.

Bloomberg Businessweek, a Bloomberg Media brand, delivers a unique perspective on the state of global business – with deep investigative reporting and analysis that provides insights on the people, events, and global trends that are shaping the world's complex business economy.

Beacon Asia Media Joint Stock Company, operating at the forefront of multimedia communication, is driven by a mission to build an entrepreneur platform by presenting comprehensive and relevant information to Vietnamese readers.

The collaboration between Bloomberg Businessweek and Beacon Asia Media aims to cater to the informational needs of the Vietnamese business community with data-driven business storytelling in the Vietnamese language. You can find more information at www.bloombergbusinessweek.vn

About Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is the world's leading multi-platform media company for business and finance, which draws on the editorial resources of more than 2,700 editorial professionals globally in more than 120 countries. Bloomberg Media is the consumer-facing media organization of Bloomberg L.P.

About Beacon Asia Media

Beacon Asia Media is a multimedia communication company dedicated to delivering comprehensive business, finance, markets, economics, and technology insights for the Vietnamese audience. The company is the authorized licensee for the Bloomberg Businessweek brand in Vietnam.

About Natural Resources and Environment newspaper

Launched in 2005, the Natural Resources and Environment newspaper is published twice a week, and also provides an online news site featuring multimedia content. After almost 20 years in print, operating under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the newspaper is a leader in its field with a particular focus on coverage of climate change issues.

