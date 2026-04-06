Decoding Vietnam's 2026 Economic Outlook: Transforming Resilience into Sustainable Growth Drivers

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam and Beacon Asia Media officially announce the details of The Year Ahead 2026 – Velocity: Resilience and Expectations. The premier summit will take place on April 10, 2026, from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM at Thiskyhall Convention Center, Sala Urban Area, Ho Chi Minh City.

The event will convene over 450 business leaders, investors, and policy advisors to analyze Vietnam's 2026 economic trajectory and discuss strategies to convert internal resilience into long-term growth momentum in a new era.

Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam and Beacon Asia Media to Host "The Year Ahead 2026 – Velocity: Resilience and Expectations"

Under the theme "Resilience and Expectations," the program provides a comprehensive global perspective on critical geopolitical shifts, including Middle East tensions and U.S. tariff policies, which are reshaping global supply chains, trade flows, and investment. In this landscape, Vietnam's new leadership and a wave of robust policy reforms - focusing on technology, green energy, and domestic capacity building - are pushing the economy beyond its comfort zone toward the ambitious goal of becoming a high-income nation by 2045.

International speakers, policymakers, trade association representatives, and captains of industry will share diverse insights and provocative discussions centered on a pivotal question: Can Vietnam successfully transform its proven resilience into sustainable growth drivers for 2026 and the 2026–2030 period?

To address this, the summit focuses on two pillars: Economic Resilience amid short-to-medium-term challenges and Catalyzing New Growth Drivers.

Business and economic resilience face tangible headwinds in 2026. Vietnamese enterprises continue to navigate geopolitical volatility, fragmented supply chains, tightening monetary and fiscal policies in major economies, and disruptive technological shifts. These factors demand superior risk management and strategic diversification of markets, supply chains, products, and capital flows to maintain competitiveness.

Conversely, Vietnam's growth engine is being reinforced by institutional reforms, infrastructure investment, green energy development, and AI-driven transformation. The Year Ahead 2026 focuses on how Vietnamese firms can accelerate velocity, boost productivity, and restructure growth models to seize opportunities rather than merely defending against risks.

The speaker lineup for The Year Ahead 2026 features high-profile figures from both domestic and international arenas, spanning geoeconomics, diplomacy, banking and finance, supporting industries, and sector leaders. This diverse assembly ensures attendees gain a multi-dimensional perspective: from the overarching global economic and geopolitical landscape to the highly granular operational and strategic decisions shaping Vietnamese enterprises today.

Participant Profile The event expects over 450 delegates, including:

Business leaders, industry associations, and chambers of commerce.





Board members, CEOs, CFOs, CIOs of FDI enterprises and multinationals.





Investors, analysts, and domestic/international policy advisors.

BAM Studio: "The Context Hub" On the sidelines, Beacon Asia Media (BAM) Studio will conduct "The Context Hub: From Boardroom Insight to Market Action," a series of deep-dive interviews with experts and policymakers to bridge the gap between high-level strategy and operational execution.

Registration and Press Contact Detailed program information and registration are available at the Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam website: bbw.vn or bloombergbusinessweek.vn.

Note: Seating is limited. Priority is given to early registrants who meet the professional criteria. The Organizing Committee reserves the right to confirm attendance.

About Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam is a strategic partnership between Bloomberg Media, Beacon Asia Media, and the Agriculture and Environment Newspaper. Featuring both print and digital editions, it provides world-class financial news, analysis, and global perspectives tailored for the Vietnamese audience.

SOURCE Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam and Beacon Asia Media