Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam and Beacon Asia Media to Host Vietnam Future Economy Summit under the Theme: "Cut the Noise - Catch the Signal - Shape the Future"

Deciphering Business and Economic Growth Strategies Amidst Global Uncertainty

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam officially announces the detailed program for the Vietnam Future Economy Summit, to be held on November 14, 2025, in Ho Chi Minh City.

This high-level conference will bring together leading international and domestic policymakers, CEOs, and experts to address key strategic challenges: How global geo-economic shifts are reshaping trade and capital flows, and the private sector's expanding role as a new growth driver in Vietnam's economy.

With the theme "Cut the Noise, Catch the Signal, Shape the Future,"the summit will feature presentations and panel discussions offering insights to help leaders and decision-makers align their strategies with a rapidly evolving global economy shaped by rising protectionism, changes in monetary policies of major economies, and the reshaping of global supply chains. These valuable insights will enable participants to identify core trends and envision Vietnam's path toward sustainable growth.

This marks the first time Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam has organized a full-day conference,with the Morning Session focused on Business (Business Summit) and the Afternoon Session focused to Investment (Investment Summit).

The morning session will explore Vietnam's resilience and competitiveness within the new global trade order. Discussions will cover the resilience of the economy, the competitiveness of Vietnam's private sector, the role of technology, and the qualities required of next-generation leaders.

The program begins with an analysis by Ms. Chang Shu, Chief Asia Economist at Bloomberg Economics, on the impact of protectionism on trade flows and the region's adaptability. Following this, senior leaders from Keppel, DEEP C, and BW Industrial will dissect the concrete actions Vietnam needs to take to reposition its supply chains and sustain growth.

On the technology front, representatives from BCG, G-Group, and VNG will share strategies for leveraging AI and innovation. A highlight of the session is an exclusive interview with Mr. Alex Hungate, Chairman and COO of Grab, on how business leaders can build strategies to navigate geoeconomic uncertainty. The morning will conclude with a conversation featuring successor leaders from AgriS and SHB, exploring the innovative mindset of Vietnam's next generation of leadership.

The afternoon session will focus on investment, centered on two major themes:The impact of FTSE Russell's upgrade of Vietnam's stock market to Emerging Market status in 2026, and the role of an International Financial Center (IFC) in attracting capital to the Vietnamese economy

Experts from Citigroup, HSBC, and Buena Vista will analyze capital flow trends and identify the next destinations for regional investment. The outlook for an IFC in Vietnam will be discussed within the broader context of global competition and cooperation among financial hubs, featuring the Executive Director of the Alliance of International Financial Centers and the leadership of Deutsche Bank Vietnam.

The session will close with a discussion on technologies bridging traditional and digital assets, featuring representatives from Tether, Verichains, and the Vietnam Blockchain Association.

This summit offers a valuable opportunity for participants to gain insights, cut the noise, catch the signal, and join experts and business leaders in shaping the future of Vietnam's economy.

On the sidelines of the event, Beacon Asia Media (BAM) Studio will conduct a series of interviews with experts, business leaders, and policymakers under the theme "The Future Starts Today."

Interested business leaders and media representatives are invited to register and access detailed information about the program at: https://bloombergbusinessweek.vn/vietnam-future-economy-summit-2025 or contact ... for further assistance.

