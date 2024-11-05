Blue Karma Village and Ecollabo8 Join Forces for Sustainable Luxury

DENPASAR, Indonesia, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Karma Village, a boutique hotel part of Dijiwa Sanctuaries, proudly announces its collaboration with Ecollabo8, a pioneering recycling enterprise that transforms waste into stylish, eco-friendly furniture. This partnership marks a significant step towards integrating sustainability and luxury in the hospitality industry, offering guests a unique and eco-conscious experience.

Eco-Innovation at Blue Karma Village

Blue Karma together with Ecollabo8 are proud to have transformed 2,115 kg of plastic waste into elegant, sustainable furniture pieces. Crafted from recycled materials, each item embodies our dedication to style, sophistication, and environmental responsibility. Through this collaboration, we hope to inspire others to recognize the value and endless possibilities of repurposed materials.

Located in the serene neighborhood of Umalas, Blue Karma Village is dedicated to providing an exceptional guest experience while maintaining a strong commitment to environmental sustainability. This dedication is now further reinforced through the partnership with Ecollabo8, a brand celebrated for its innovative approach to recycling waste into beautiful furniture pieces.

Ecollabo8: Transforming Waste into Wonder

Ecollabo8 specializes in creating furniture from recycled materials, turning waste into functional and aesthetically pleasing pieces. Their innovative designs not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of any space but also ensure minimal environmental impact. By integrating Ecollabo8's recycled furniture into its villas and communal areas, Blue Karma Village continues to lead the way in sustainable luxury.

A Symphony of Comfort and Sustainability

The collaboration brings together Blue Karma Village's exquisite hospitality and Ecollabo8's expertise in sustainable furniture. With the introduction of Ecollabo8's eco-friendly furniture, Blue Karma Village invites guests to experience a renewed sense of tranquility and sustainability.

About Blue Karma Village

Blue Karma Village, formerly known as The BK Village, is a boutique hotel by Blue Karma Secrets — a collection managed by Dijiwa Sanctuaries. It offers a unique blend of traditional and modern aesthetics, guiding the principles of Ethnic, Ethic, Chic. Blue Karma Secrets also proudly includes the serene Blue Karma Dijiwa Seminyak, the tranquil Blue Karma Dijiwa Ubud, and the luxurious Oracle Yacht, each offering unique experiences of unparalleled luxury and cultural immersion.

SOURCE Blue Karma Village