SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 300MW utility project powered by SOFAR has been commissioned. Located in the south edge of China's fourth largest desert Tengger Desert, the plant is expected to generate 540 million kWh of clean electricity annually and restore 5.2 square kilometers of grassland after being fully connected to the grid this week, saving 160,000 tons of SCE per year.

SOFAR Powers a 300MW Utility PV Project in China

Over 1,300 sets of SOFAR 255KTL-HV have been adopted in this project. With a max. efficiency of 99.02%, the inverter delivers optimal energy conversion and system output for users. Along with IP66 protection and C5 anti-corrosion, the inverter provides robust durability in harsh desert environments. Meanwhile, the inclusion of smart string-level disconnection (SSLD) ensures efficient and safe operation by isolating faulty strings, minimizing any potential impact on the overall system performance. In addition, the I-V scanning can accurately locate faulty strings, enabling quick and precise troubleshooting.

"The success we achieved won't be possible without the support from our partners. We're delighted to collaborate with SOFAR on a project of significant scale. To our satisfaction, SOFAR inverters operate stably during the whole process, so we're convinced about a stable power supply and high yields in the future operation," says Xiaoyong He, Chief Project Engineer of POWERCHINA, the EPC of the project.

Ethan Shi, Head of SOFAR China, believes that the collaboration reflects SOFAR's strong dedication to contribute to the shared goal of carbon neutrality. "With several ongoing projects in partnership with POWERCHINA nationwide, we're able to leverage their expertise and resources to further expand our presence and make an impact. We welcome the opportunities ahead and look forward to achieving great success together."

About SOFAR

SOFAR is a global leading provider of all-scenario solar and storage solutions and committed to be the leader of digital energy solutions with a comprehensive portfolio, including PV inverters, hybrid inverters, BESS, utility ESS, microinverter system and SOFAR Monitor smart energy management system for residential, C&I and utility applications. By 2021, SOFAR entered the TOP5 Global Hybrid Inverter Brands, establishing a global R&D network with three R&D centers and two manufacturing bases. In 2022, SOFAR annual production capacity reached 10GW for inverters and 1GWh for batteries. By 2022, SOFAR has shipped 18GW+ inverters to 100+ countries and regions worldwide.

Learn more: https://www.sofarsolar.com/

SOURCE SOFAR