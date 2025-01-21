Blue Ocean Technologies Expands Asia-Pacific Presence with New Office in South Korea & Appointment of SukJoon KIM

Strategic expansion strengthens Blue Ocean's commitment to global trading with new leadership and regional headquarters in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC (BOT), a leading fintech company transforming U.S. overnight trading to a global experience, today announced its continued Asia-Pacific expansion with the opening of a new office in Seoul, South Korea. To lead its efforts in the North Asia Pacific (APAC) region, Blue Ocean has appointed SukJoon KIM as Vice President – Head of North APAC at Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC. This strategic move highlights Blue Ocean's commitment to fostering growth and innovation in key financial markets, further supporting investors worldwide.

The new office, located in Yeoido, the financial hub of Seoul, will serve as a key base for Blue Ocean's operations across the North APAC region, including Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China.

The official address for the new Blue Ocean Technologies office is: Unit 1902, 19F, Hana Securities Building, 82 Uisadang-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

"We are excited to welcome SukJoon KIM to our leadership team. His exemDplary background in financial markets and proven track record in building and scaling businesses, and fostering strategic partnerships makes him uniquely qualified to lead Blue Ocean's future in the Asia-Pacific region," said Brian Hyndman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Blue Ocean Technologies. "With SukJoon's deep understanding of global trading, data, and fintech, combined with his strong local network, he is poised to serve as a key driver of Blue Ocean's growth in the North APAC region. We are confident that Blue Ocean will strengthen its presence across the region and continue to deliver connectivity to investors globally."

"I am very pleased to join the leadership team of Blue Ocean. I am very confident that the Blue Ocean service delivers a true value to the financial industry and that North APAC region will be one of the main markets we serve well," said SukJoon KIM, Vice President of Blue Ocean Technologies. "As Head of North APAC, I will lead the business development across the North APAC region by providing unique value to our customers in Korea, Hong Kong, China and Taiwan."

SukJoon KIM brings over 25 years of experience in financial markets, with expertise spanning global equity and derivatives exchange trading, financial data services, and AI-driven financial solutions. His career includes key leadership roles at prominent organizations such as Refinitiv/London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), SunGard/FIS, and KOSCOM. In his most recent position as the Representative Director of LSEG Korea, SukJoon successfully managed relationships with Korean institutions, driving new business development in areas such as financial data platforms, digital transformation, and AI/FinTech solutions. His leadership extended beyond Korea, covering business development in Hong Kong, China, and Taiwan as part of LSEG's regional leadership team.

This expansion builds on Blue Ocean's existing presence in the Asia-Pacific region, with an established office in Tokyo, Japan. By deepening its regional footprint, Blue Ocean aims to enhance its support for institutional clients and retail brokers in key financial centers, offering seamless access to U.S. equity markets during non-traditional trading hours.

Through Blue Ocean's flagship service, Blue Ocean Session, investors in Asia-Pacific markets can trade U.S. National Market System (NMS) stocks overnight, from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am ET, Sunday through Thursday, bridging the gap between the U.S. and Asian trading hours.

About Blue Ocean Technologies

Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC (BOT) is a unique capital markets fintech company empowering global investors by making trading possible during U.S. overnight trading hours. Blue Ocean ATS, LLC, and its trading system Blue Ocean Alternative Trading System (BOATS), currently trade U.S. National Market System (NMS) stocks from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am ET, Sunday – Thursday. Founded in 2019, Blue Ocean ATS is on a mission to transform U.S. trading to global trading via its flagship service, Blue Ocean Session, providing access and transparency to subscribers in all time zones during non-traditional U.S. market hours. For more information, visit www.blueocean-tech.io or contact us at [email protected].

