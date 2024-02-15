Blue Planet Boosts Circular Economy with a majority stake in Mahindra Waste to Energy

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte. Ltd. (Blue Planet®), a global leader in sustainable waste management, has finalized the acquisition of Mahindra Waste to Energy Solutions Limited (MWTESL), a subsidiary of Mahindra Group. This strategic collaboration marks a significant advancement in promoting sustainability and circular economy initiatives.

Municipal Solid Waste to Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) Plant at Indore, India

MWTESL specializes in converting municipal wet waste into Bio-CNG through Bio-Methanation, complementing Blue Planet's expertise in carbon capture and utilization technologies. This partnership enables the integration of these capabilities to develop comprehensive waste-to-energy solutions that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable.

The collaboration fosters innovation in the waste-to-energy sector, leveraging unique technologies, research capabilities, and intellectual property from both companies. Joint efforts in research and development aim to drive breakthroughs in sustainable energy production and waste management, contributing to a circular economy.

Blue Planet's Co-Founder & CEO, Prashant Singh, commented, "This collaboration unlocks new markets and opportunities. Together, we will penetrate new regions and deliver integrated waste management and renewable energy solutions. This partnership undoubtedly strengthens our capabilities and impact in the region."

About Blue Planet:

Founded in 2017, Blue Planet is a Singapore headquartered company driving regional sustainability through technology-driven and IP-based end-to-end solutions for waste management and upcycling. The company has created a carefully designed platform for end-to-end waste management solutions. The goal is to apply these technologies across various stages of the waste life cycle to be able to close the loop, provide circular economy solutions and achieve the vision of zero waste to landfill.

To learn more about Blue Planet, visit: www.blueplanet.asia

About Mahindra Waste to Energy Solutions Limited

Mahindra Waste to Energy Solutions Limited (MWTESL), a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group, specializes in converting waste materials into energy through various innovative technologies such as gasification, and anaerobic digestion.

With a demonstrated track record of efficiently operating seven developed projects and a commitment to sustainable growth, MWTESL is at the forefront of the waste-to-energy sector in India.

To learn more about MWTESL, visit: www.mahindrapartners.com/mahindra-waste-to-energy

