Chennai's Kodungaiyur Dumpyard set for Bio-Mining

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark initiative towards environmental rejuvenation, the Greater Chennai Corporation has sanctioned a transformative project to bio-mine the longstanding Kodungaiyur dumpyard. This collaborative effort, led by three reputable firms, marks a significant step towards reclaiming decades of accumulated waste and restoring ecological balance in North Chennai.

Bio-Mining sparks hope for environmental restoration at Chennai's Kodungaiyur Dumpyard

Spread across 352 acres, the Kodungaiyur dumpyard harbors a staggering 66 lakh cubic meters of accumulated garbage, posing grave environmental and public health concerns for nearby communities. This project promises a comprehensive bio-mining approach aimed at addressing the longstanding environmental burden borne by the region's residents.

Among the firms entrusted with this critical task, Blue Planet's Zigma Global Environ Solutions Pvt Ltd, known for its successful reclamation efforts at the Perungudi dump yard in South Chennai, has bagged 50% of the contract. With a proven track record of environmental conservation, Blue Planet's Zigma is set to contribute significantly to the bio-mining endeavor covering a significant portion of the Kodungaiyur site.

Kodungaiyur faces a fresh waste influx of nearly 3,000 tonnes daily! To combat this, the corporation aims for 100% waste segregation by 2030. Supported by funding contributions from various stakeholders, including the Union Government, the State Government, and the Greater Chennai Corporation and KfW German Bank, the project embodies a collaborative approach to address pressing environmental challenges.

In addition to the primary reclamation efforts, Blue Planet's Zigma Global Environ Solutions has achieved remarkable milestones in waste management and environmental sustainability and is currently India's largest landfill mining company. Zigma has till date processed over 13 million tons of legacy waste, reclaimed more than 25 dumpsites, and reclaimed over 600 acres of land which were erstwhile dumpsites. These achievements encompass fulfilling the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), implementing 24*7 real-time monitoring for tracking and last-mile waste disposal traceability. Blue Planet's Zigma is pivotal in India's energy landscape as the leading supplier of alternative fuel. With over 1.5 million tons of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) supplied to cement industries, it stands as the largest contributor in this domain, offering a sustainable alternative to fossil fuel and coal. This contribution significantly aids in the direct mitigation of CO2 emissions through legacy MSW processing and facilitates the utilization of alternative fuels in cement kilns and Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plants.

In a groundbreaking move poised to redefine Chennai's urban landscape, the Kodungaiyur bio-mining project emerges as a symbol of environmental custodianship and community well-being. With its ambitious vision and innovative approach, this initiative not only demonstrates India's dedication to sustainability but also sets a new standard for fostering resilience and sustainable development nationwide.

