Blue Planet acquires Vac-Tech to Advance Innovation in Hazardous Waste Management

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte. Ltd. (Blue Planet®) a global force in sustainable waste management solutions announces the acquisition of Vac-Tech Engineering Pte Ltd achieving a significant milestone in its commitment to circular economy.

With this strategic acquisition Blue Planet strengthens its technology in hazardous waste management and transportation thereby fortifying its mission to provide technology-driven solutions for waste management and upcycling. Vac-Tech Engineering is renowned for its expertise in hazardous waste treatment and specialized industrial services and brings over two decades of experience in deploying cutting-edge technologies to achieve sustainable waste management objectives.

Mark Lee, CEO of Vac-Tech Engineering Pte Ltd, stated, "Our commitment lies in providing the best hazardous waste management solutions to achieve objectives while upholding stringent safety and environmental standards. We are proud to join forces with Blue Planet to further our shared vision of sustainable waste management."

Vac- Tech's Squiz-tech dewatering systems and centrifuge treatment systems are revolutionizing hazardous waste management, providing efficient and sustainable solutions to environmental challenges. Additionally, Vac-Tech's hazardous waste transportation services, including vacuum truck services and pump rental services, further enhance its capabilities in managing and handling hazardous materials safely and responsibly.

Blue Planet's Founder and Chairman, Madhujeet Chimni, said, "This partnership is an essential addition to our business and contributes in advocating our circular economy objectives. Vac-Tech's expertise in handling hazardous waste complements Blue Planet's objective of reaching zero waste levels sent to landfills."

About Blue Planet

Founded in 2017, Blue Planet is a Singapore headquartered company pioneering regional sustainability through technology-driven and IP-based end-to-end solutions for waste management and upcycling. The company has successfully created an innovative technology driven end-to-end waste management platform. The mission is to apply these technologies across various stages of the waste life cycle. Blue Planet is committed to provide circular economy solutions and achieve its vision of zero waste to landfill.

To learn more about Blue Planet, visit: www.blueplanet.asia

About Vac-Tech Engineering Pte Ltd

Founded in 1995, Vac-Tech has undergone significant evolution and enhancement over the past two decades, emerging as a distinguished expert in a range of industrial services, as well as in the field of hazardous waste treatment and transportation. Demonstrating a commitment to excellence, the company has garnered recognition as a prominent market leader, boasting a substantial specialized workforce and leveraging cutting-edge automated technologies in the provision of Integrated Plant Maintenance Services (IPMS). The culmination of these efforts has solidified Vac-Tech's position as a pioneer both locally and regionally.

To know more about Vac-Tech Engineering, visit: www.vac-tech.com.sg

