Blue Planet Expands Global Leadership in Sustainable Waste Management with Acquisition of Smart Environmental

SINGAPORE, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte. Ltd. (Blue Planet), a global leader in sustainable waste management and circular economy solutions, is proud to announce its acquisition of Smart Environmental Group Limited (Smart), amongst the top 3 players in New Zealand's waste management sector. This acquisition strengthens Blue Planet's position in the Asia-Pacific region and demonstrates its commitment to driving innovative, sustainable practices in waste management.

Building a sustainable future together

Founded in 2017, Blue Planet has rapidly established itself as a pioneer in advanced waste management solutions across Singapore, Malaysia, India, and the United Kingdom. Smart is a prominent market leader in New Zealand, serving municipal, commercial, and consumer segments. With operations spanning across these critical areas, Smart Environmental collects over 300,000 tons of waste annually for consolidation, processing, and resource recovery, making it a vital partner in the country's waste management ecosystem.

"This partnership marks an exciting milestone for Blue Planet as we expand our footprint into New Zealand," said Prashant Singh, CEO of Blue Planet. "Smart's strong market presence and commitment to sustainability align perfectly with our vision of creating a circular economy. Together, we will drive forward innovative solutions that benefit communities, businesses, and the environment."

Todd McLeay, CEO of Smart, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration. "We are thrilled to join forces with Blue Planet, a company that shares our passion for sustainability and innovation. This partnership will enable us to scale our operations and deliver even greater value to our stakeholders while supporting New Zealand's transition to a more sustainable future. I am particularly excited about having access to proven solutions that Blue Planet has successfully deployed in other markets, including diversion, landfill remediation, and organics processing. These solutions will greatly enhance our ability to achieve sustainable outcomes for our clients and communities."

Simon Moutter, Chairman of Smart, shared his vision for the future. "This marks an exciting new chapter for Smart. As Chairman of the Board, I look forward to working with Blue Planet to drive strategic initiatives and acquisitions that will strengthen our market position and expand our impact."

Madhujeet Chimni, Chairman of Blue Planet, highlighted the strategic vision behind the acquisition. "Smart is a perfect fit for Blue Planet's mission of creating a sustainable future through innovation. This partnership enhances our presence in the Asia-Pacific region and sets the stage for transformative growth. Together, we will unlock new opportunities and set benchmarks for sustainable waste management practices."

The acquisition comes at a pivotal moment, as New Zealand implements progressive regulatory changes to reduce landfill use and increase recycling rates. Blue Planet and Smart are committed to working together to deliver impactful waste management solutions that address these challenges and support local communities.

About Blue Planet

Founded in 2017, Blue Planet is a Singapore headquartered company pioneering regional sustainability through technology-driven and IP-based end-to-end solutions for waste management and upcycling. The company has successfully created an end-to-end waste management solutions platform. The mission is to apply these technologies across various stages of the waste life cycle and close the loop. Blue Planet is committed to provide circular economy solutions and achieve its vision of zero waste to landfill. To learn more about Blue Planet, visit: www.blueplanet.asia

About Smart Environmental

Smart Environmental is New Zealand's largest privately owned waste and recycling company, offering comprehensive refuse and recycling services for both residential and commercial clients. With over 25 years of experience, the company partners with numerous local councils to provide tailored waste management solutions, including kerbside collections, operation of refuse transfer stations, and parks maintenance services. Committed to environmental sustainability, Smart Environmental focuses on maximizing recycling efforts and does not own landfills, ensuring a strong emphasis on resource recovery.

Visit: www.smartenvironmental.co.nz

SOURCE Blue Planet Environmental Solutions