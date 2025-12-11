BlueBird Travel, Golden Horse Awards Designated Brand, Opens Its First Overseas Flagship Store in Singapore

Showcasing Authentic Taiwanese Flavors with Its Signature Pork Floss and Bubble Milk Tea Egg Rolls

TAICHUNG, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan's renowned gift brand, BlueBird Travel, marks a significant milestone as it celebrates the 10th anniversary and officially launches the international expansion, with the opening of Singapore flagship store. BlueBird Travel brings its signature creations—the bestselling Pork Floss Egg Roll and Bubble Tea Egg Roll—to showcase its classic craftsmanship, while also debuting a Singapore-exclusive Lemon Egg Roll tailored to local tastes, to deepen its connection with the market.

Taiwan's renowned gift brand, BlueBird Travel, opens its first overseas flagship store at Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore. BlueBird Travel introduces its Singapore-exclusive Lemon Egg Roll, featuring a vibrant aroma and a refreshing sweet–tart profile that delivers a delightfully bright flavor in every bite. BlueBird Travel's popular Pork Floss and Bubble Tea Egg Rolls are now available in Singapore.

BlueBird Travel's first overseas flagship store opens in Jewel Changi Airport, where caramel-toned "egg-roll lights" and curated product displays extend the brand's iconic egg-roll imagery into the spatial design, creating a highly distinctive aesthetic that offers global travelers an authentic taste of Taiwan's most beloved snacks.

To celebrate the grand opening, the store is offering a limited Buy-2-Get-1-Free promotion on its 8-piece egg roll gift boxes from now through December 14, inviting everyone to savor the heartwarming flavors of Taiwan.

Marking Its 10th Anniversary with an Overseas Breakthrough, BlueBird Travel Chooses Singapore as Its First International Market for Validation

As BlueBird Travel celebrates its 10th anniversary, the Taiwanese gift brand has chosen Singapore as its first international outpost, officially launching its global expansion. Known for its highly recognizable creative filled egg rolls, BlueBird Travel has established a strong presence with 17 stores across Taiwan and has earned both ISO 22000 and HACCP international food safety certifications. The brand is also a designated gift provider for the Golden Horse Awards and a recipient of numerous honors from the Taiwan Bakery Awards.

Singapore was chosen as the first stop in BlueBird Travel's overseas expansion because local consumers are already familiar with egg rolls and have a strong liking for pork floss, milk tea and peanut – classic Chinese-inspired flavours that closely mirror the brand's hero products. A trial pop-up store launched in Singapore earlier this year quickly proved its potential, driving repeat purchases and enthusiastic customer feedback. The strong reception confirmed the brand's product–market fit in Singapore and became a key reason for committing to a permanent flagship store.

Signature Pork Floss and Bubble Tea Egg Rolls Make BlueBird Travel Overseas Debut; Refreshing Lemon Egg Roll Launches as a Singapore Exclusive

As BlueBird Travel enters the Singapore market, it showcases two of its best-selling flavours from Taiwan – Pork Floss Egg Rolls and Bubble Tea Egg Rolls – together with a Lemon Egg Roll created exclusively for Singapore. The new flavour was developed with local preferences in mind, offering a lighter and more refreshing taste profile.

The Pork Floss Egg Roll layers a rich, eggy crunch with savoury pork floss, creating a classic sweet-and-savoury combination that has become one of the brand's signatures. The Bubble Tea Egg Roll captures the familiar taste of milk tea and pairs it with chewy boba-style pearls, delivering a playful, textural twist on a beloved drink. Inspired by tropical citrus, the Lemon Egg Roll brings a bright, clean finish with a balanced sweet–tart flavour. It does not only showcases BlueBird Travel's ability to develop flavours for different markets, but also marks an important first step in the brand's localisation strategy in Singapore.

The BlueBird Travel Flagship Store is built with its"Egg Roll Aesthetics," Welcoming Global Travelers into the Brand Experience

BlueBird Travel's flagship store at Jewel Changi Airport is strategically positioned along a natural traveler flow, enabling the brand to connect directly with visitors from around the world and present a full spectrum of its offerings and services. The store's interior is built around the concept of "egg roll aesthetics," transforming the silhouette of an egg roll into oversized hanging light fixtures. The caramel-toned illumination echoes the warm, golden layers of freshly baked rolls, creating a striking visual centerpiece with strong brand recognition.

These signature egg-roll lights not only reinforce the brand identity but also extend the essence of the product into the spatial design, allowing customers to feel the warmth, refinement, and creativity that BlueBird Travel represents the moment they step inside.

To celebrate the opening of BlueBird Travel's first overseas flagship, the store is offering a limited Buy-2-Get-1-Free promotion on its 8-piece egg roll gift boxes through December 14, along with a selection of curated gift sets perfect for Christmas and Lunar New Year gifting. For the latest updates and promotions, please visit the official website: (https://BlueBird travel.sg/).

【 Flagship Store Information】

Opening: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Venue: Jewel Changi Airport, #03-210 (BlueBird Travel), Singapore

Opening Promotion: Buy 2 Get 1 Free on 8-piece egg roll gift boxes from December 10–14

【 About BlueBird Travel】

Blue Bird Travel has gone on to be one of the most recognized eggrolls in Taiwan. The ethos of the Blue Bird Travel brand is warmth, exquisite, and creative. We are proud to bring happiness and joy to every person, every day, with delightful snacks. Our most famous signature item, the 'filled egg rolls' have evolved from traditional crispy egg rolls, filled with a variety of creative fillings, completely revolutionizing what an egg roll can be for the discerning gourmand. While enjoying Taiwanese egg rolls, you can also savor different flavors from around the world.

SOURCE BlueBird Travel