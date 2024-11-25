Bluefield Renewable Energy Drives Singapore's Decarbonisation Efforts with Biochar Production and Carbon Removal Credits Generation in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluefield Renewable Energy is driving Singapore's decarbonisation efforts with potential to generate over 330,000 carbon removal credits via biochar production from waste in Singapore. In partnership with SembWaste as part of the Closed-Loop Partners Network, Singapore's pioneering platform for advancing a circular economy, Bluefield aims to support Singapore's ambition of becoming a Zero Waste Nation and achieving Net Zero emissions. By creating locally generated carbon removal credits, Bluefield is contributing to position Singapore as a global leader in carbon sequestration and circularity, while contributing to the nation's broader net-zero goals.

Aligned with Singapore's commitment to the Paris Agreement and its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, Bluefield recognises the importance of active carbon removal that serves as negative emissions to counterbalance emissions from hard-to-abate sectors in Singapore.

By producing high-quality carbon removal credits locally, Bluefield supports Singapore's efforts to mitigate its carbon footprint while addressing global challenges in quality carbon credit scarcity. As global regulations such as the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) increase, producing quality carbon credits domestically has become essential, and Bluefield's biochar solution is well-positioned to support this demand.

Advancing Carbon Sequestration and Circular Economy with Biochar

Using proprietary advanced pyrolysis technology, Bluefield converts waste into biochar, a stable, carbon-rich material that prevents carbon from re-entering the atmosphere. Biochar is a valuable resource with diverse applications across various sectors, such as:

Construction and Green Building: Biochar can be integrated into green concrete, offering a sustainable, lower embodied carbon option for 'Green' building developments across Singapore.

Gardens and Landscaping: As an urban soil amendment, biochar enhances soil health and biodiversity, ideal for Singapore's green spaces and aligning with the nation's "Garden City" vision.

Agriculture and Food Production: Biochar supports sustainable farming practices, benefiting local food security efforts and farms under the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Through this shift from waste incineration to biochar production, Bluefield is advancing Singapore's circular economy goals and converting 'Waste-to-Resources' in a resource scarce country like Singapore.

Maximising Economic and Environmental Impact with Local Carbon Removal Credits

The carbon removal credits generated through Bluefield's biochar production hold significant environmental and economic potential. From the approximately 700,000 tonnes of suitable wastes available in Singapore, the biochar production from it could generate over 330,000 carbon removal credits. This is equivalent to the carbon absorbed by more than 16 million mature trees annually or offsetting emissions from more than 180,000 four-room HDB households, advancing Singapore's decarbonisation journey.

While biochar-based carbon removal credits are among the more financially accessible types of carbon removal credits globally, they are priced considerably higher than conventional offset carbon credits due to their superior quality and positive environmental impact. This price premium offers a lucrative opportunity, as the demand for high-quality, verifiable carbon removal credits continues to rise, presenting significant potential for economic gain.

"At Bluefield Renewable Energy, we are committed to creating our own carbon removal credits as a vital part of Singapore's sustainable future," said Randy Toh, Vice President of Bluefield Renewable Energy. "By converting waste into valuable resources and sequestering carbon through biochar, Singapore has the potential to become a leading carbon sink city."

Towards a Sustainable Singapore

Bluefield Renewable Energy's biochar initiative represents a significant step in Singapore's climate action, building local capacity for carbon credit generation. Through a sustainable ecosystem that treats waste as an asset for decarbonisation, Bluefield enables high-quality credits to mitigate emissions locally and internationally.

As Singapore works towards its 2050 targets, Bluefield's biochar production is poised to play a pivotal role in achieving net-zero emissions, setting Singapore apart as a global leader in sustainable innovation and environmental resilience.

About Bluefield Renewable Energy

Bluefield Renewable Energy is committed to driving sustainable solutions that tackle global climate challenges. Through partnerships such as our collaboration with SembWaste and the use of our innovative proprietary advanced pyrolysis technology, we strive to convert waste into valuable resources, sequester carbon, and support Singapore in reaching its carbon neutrality targets.

SOURCE Bluefield Renewable Energy