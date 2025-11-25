BLUESTAR ALLIANCE SIGNS LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR DICKIES WITH ATOMIC FASHION MARKETING FOR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND MARKETS

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global brand management company Bluestar Alliance today announced a licensing agreement for its latest acquisition, iconic workwear brand Dickies, with Atomic Fashion Marketing in the Australia and New Zealand markets.

As the newest addition to the Bluestar Alliance portfolio, Dickies is poised for accelerated global growth and category expansion through Bluestar Alliance's expansive network of licensees. Dickies has long been embraced by generations of craftsmen, skaters, musicians, and creatives around the world, including a deeply rooted community in Australia, strengthened through its long-standing partnership with Atomic Fashion Marketing.

Atomic Fashion Marketing has championed Dickies as its flagship brand for nearly 15 years across Australia and New Zealand, playing a pivotal role in elevating Dickies' perception, relevance, and cultural impact within the region. After securing the license directly from the founding family, Atomic reshaped, refined, and strategically repositioned Dickies within the region, driven by strong product direction, sharp trend alignment, and consistent, culturally tuned brand campaigns.

Atomic's sustained commitment to brand building and message consistency fueled meaningful traction, significantly expanding awareness and audience connection. With this momentum, Atomic broadened the category offering, most notably establishing womenswear and a tops range as major growth engines for the brand. Evolving a heritage brand, primarily driven by pants, into one where tops represented nearly half of sales is a globally significant milestone and a testament to Atomic's brand intuition and execution.

"Partnering with licensees who have demonstrated success in their markets is central to our global strategy for Dickies," said Ralph Gindi, COO of Bluestar Alliance. "Atomic has played a defining role in establishing Dickies as a cultural staple across Australia and New Zealand, and we look forward to building on this strong foundation together."

Interpreting and amplifying iconic brands is embedded in Atomic's DNA, and Dickies has been one of Atomic's greatest successes. In the next chapter of its partnership, Atomic will continue delivering authentic Dickies product anchored in the brand's workwear roots, with a range crafted specifically for the region.

ABOUT BLUESTAR ALLIANCE, LLC

Founded in 2006 by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi, Bluestar Alliance is a global brand management leader, overseeing a portfolio of premium fashion and lifestyle brands generating more than $13 billion in global retail sales. Bluestar Alliance is recognized for transforming iconic consumer names into dynamic, best-in-class lifestyle brands with worldwide reach. Its portfolio includes Off-White™, Palm Angels®, Dickies®, Scotch & Soda®, Hurley®, Justice®, Bebe®, Tahari®, Limited Too®, Brookstone®, and more—each re-energized through creative vision, strategic partnerships, and a deep understanding of global markets. With more than 600 licensees and a growing network of over 500 branded retail stores across North America, Europe, Australia, South America, India, Asia, the Middle East, and the United Arab Emirates, Bluestar Alliance continues to expand its global presence—most notably through the Bluestar Luxury Group, focused on building the next generation of luxury and lifestyle brands. Bluestar Alliance stands at the intersection of innovation, influence, and brand authority, shaping the future of how consumers experience brands around the world.

ABOUT DICKIES

Dickies®, the global leader in performance workwear, has provided hard-wearing, long-lasting, and comfortable clothes since 1922. Starting with the bib overalls, the brand has grown from work pants and work shirts to offer a full line of pants, shirts, jeans, outerwear, scrubs, tactical, and mechanic uniforms. The durability and unmatched value means hardworking men and women trust the brand—available in over 100 countries and backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

