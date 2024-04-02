BLUETTI AC240 Launches in Australia: the Ultimate All-Weather Power Solution

SYDNEY, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a leading provider of green energy storage solutions, will introduce the new BLUETTI AC240 to the Australian market on April 2nd at 13:00 local time. The AC240 promises to be the go-to power solution for outdoor enthusiasts with IP65 water resistance and dustproofing for reliable performance in any climate.

IP65 Dustproofing and Water Resistance

Designed to withstand harsh conditions, the BLUETTI AC240 is dust-proof and resistant to low-pressure water jets. This level of protection ensures an uninterrupted power supply during outdoor activities such as beach camping, overland adventures, and marine excursions. The AC240's resilience is based on several of BLUETTI's advanced designs, including independent air ducts and sealed compartments.

Versatile Power for Every Adventure

With an impressive 2,400W output and 1,536Wh LFP battery, the AC240 offers versatile power solutions for a variety of outdoor adventures. Whether it's sailing at sea or living off the grid, the AC240 can power essential appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and coffee makers. Its efficient 1,200W solar charging capability, combined with multiple outputs, allows for seamless integration into RV or boat power systems, ensuring self-sustained adventures.

Disaster Prevention Backup Power

In the event of weather-related power outages in Australia, such as those caused by tropical storms, the AC240 serves as a reliable backup power source. The expandable battery capacity of up to 10,136Wh with BLUETTI's B210 battery packs provides uninterrupted power during emergencies. Its lightning-fast UPS feature powers up critical equipment within 15 milliseconds of a power outage for peace of mind.

Durable and Intelligent Power Solution

Crafted to last, the AC240 features a reliable lithium iron phosphate battery and BLUETOPUS AI-powered battery management system for optimal performance over about a decade. Supported by app control and backed by a 6-year warranty, the AC240 guarantees reliable service for years to come.

Availability and Pricing

The BLUETTI AC240 will be sold on BLUETTI's official website and Amazon store starting April 2nd, 13:00, with an exclusive early bird price of A$2499.

About BLUETTI

Committed to a sustainable future, BLUETTI provides affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI has empowered over 100,000 African families in off-grid regions. With a dedication to innovation and addressing customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader across more than 100 countries worldwide.

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD