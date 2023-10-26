BLUETTI Hero program: How to Make the Most of A Portable Power Station

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Portable power stations, also known as solar generators, are compact, battery-powered devices with a range of AC and DC outlets. They serve as portable sources of electricity, ideal for outdoor activities, camping trips, or emergency situations where electricity is not readily available.

This article explores how these portable power stations can empower daily life by sharing real-life user experiences from the BLUETTI Hero program.

1. Portable Power Stations for Home Backup

After a power outage led to the silent fridge and spoiled food, Bobby Rogers knew he needed a reliable home backup power solution. This BLUETTI loyal customer turned to BLUETTI again for a larger-capacity power station-the AC200MAX. With this mobile power beast, Bobby now can keep his air conditioner, fridge, and lights running smoothly, whether he's chilling at home or working remotely in his Jeep. What the BLUETTI AC200MAX gives to him, in his words, is "the peace of mind and the security and safety of my house. " Beyond home backup, Bobby also takes his AC200MAX on family camping trips and picnics, providing both security and fun wherever they venture.

2. Portable Power Stations for Outdoor Activities

For outdoor enthusiasts like Mike Briney, power stations are a must for staying powered during their adventures. Mike relies on his BLUETTI AC200 (the predecessor of AC200MAX) and EB3A to power his off-grid journeys. Using the AC200 with B230 expansion batteries, he can plug his camper directly into the combo and power everything inside, from the A/C to the water heater seamlessly. When camping, he also connects solar panels to the unit for a continuous power supply in the wild. This musician also finds his BLUETTI AC200MAX to be the perfect quiet and emission-free power source for his music equipment such as electric guitars, amplifiers, and speakers. This allows Mike and his band to practice indoors or perform live outdoors easily.

3. Portable Power Stations for Remote Working

Remote work often requires reliable power sources, a fact well-known to professionals like Danny Elassad, a drone pilot. For Danny, the EB70 is his go-to choice. Wherever he goes, mostly in rural or insensitive areas, he grabs the EB70 to power his drones, cameras, phones, and more all at once. Danny joyfully calls his EB70 "King" as it powers his off-gird work and travels seamlessly. The same story goes for Izabel Toth, a rescue dog trainer. Operating primarily in the forest and fields without electricity access, she uses the BLUETTI AC200MAX to charge GPS devices, tracking collars, radios, and laptops. The power beast also brews her a cup of coffee and gets cooking in the wild, giving her devices and herself, a power-up.

