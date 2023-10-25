BLUETTI Launches EP760 Home Energy Storage Solution for Lower Electricity Cost

SYDNEY, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a leading clean energy storage brand, will introduce its latest EP760 home backup power system in Australia on October 25th. This innovation ensures continuous home heating and lighting during power outages without high energy bills.

Cost-Effective Energy Management

Compatible with various solar panels, the EP760 system stores solar energy at an impressive 9,000W maximum rate. This stored energy serves as a dependable power source during nighttime or unexpected outages. Even without solar systems, the EP760 features a smart peak load shifting function, enabling users to charge during low-demand hours and discharge during peak times, effectively minimizing energy expenses.

Excellent Capacity

Featuring a 7,600W pure sine wave output, the EP760 could power all household appliances from refrigerators to power tools, and even electric vehicles. In modular design, the EP760 provides customizable energy storage. By combining the EP760 with two to four B500 battery packs, users can achieve an energy storage system ranging from 9,920Wh to 19,840Wh. This extensive capacity ensures a sufficient power supply during extended outages. Moreover, its responsive UPS feature allows a swift changeover in 10ms to keep the house running uninterruptedly.

Versatile Application

Designed to adapt to diverse environments, the IP65-rated EP760 is water and dust resistant. Operating under 50 decibels, it easily fits into homes, cabins, and sheds. Its compact design allows vertical stacking, optimizing space usage. The internal self-heating function enables smooth operation even in temperatures as low as -20°C, making it suitable for frigid regions.

Durable and Safe

Safety and longevity are paramount to BLUETTI. The EP760 features reliable lithium iron phosphate batteries, known for their endurance of over 3,500 life cycles—equivalent to a decade of use. With a 10-year warranty and local service teams, BLUETTI ensures worry-free operation and support.

Availability and Price

The EP760 will be available on October 25th with a debut price of A$9,599. This powerful energy storage system will help everyone manage their power consumption more efficiently.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

