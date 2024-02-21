BLUETTI Launches SwapSolar on Indiegogo, Transforming Outdoor Experience

SYDNEY, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a leading innovator in green energy storage solutions, announces the official launch of its ground-breaking SwapSolar ecosystem on Indiegogo on Feb 22 at AEDT 1 AM. Debuted at CES 2024, SwapSolar introduces the world's first LFP-powered MultiCooler portable fridge and the AC180T hot-swappable battery power station, redefining convenience and functionality for outdoor enthusiasts.

BLUETTI Launches SwapSolar on Indiegogo

James Ray, BLUETTI's spokesperson, captures the essence of SwapSolar: "We want users to savor the joy of outdoor life. SwapSolar is your ticket to 3-6 days of happy camping trip. Power up and keep your food fresh, it's time to go wild with BLUETTI!"

BLUETTI MultiCooler: 3-in-1 Portable Fridge

The MultiCooler is a versatile appliance that combines ice-making, refrigeration, and freezing in one sleek design. With a temperature range of -4°F to 68°F (-20℃ to +20℃) and a capacity of 42 qt (40L), it covers various refrigeration needs. The powerful compressor provides rapid cooling from 86°F to 32°F (30℃ to 0℃) in just 15 minutes, complemented by a built-in ice maker for crystal-clear cubes in minutes.

The MultiCooler weighs approximately 52.9lbs (25kg) with wheels and a drawbar for effortless transport. It operates quietly at 30 dB and supports Bluetooth connectivity for remote control. With four charging methods, including wall outlets, vehicles, solar panels, and the AC180T's battery (lasting for 3 days per pack), the MultiCooler ensures constant cooling on the go.

BLUETTI AC180T: Hot-Swappable Battery Power Station

The AC180T introduces a removable battery design that allows users to easily replace its two 716.8Wh LFP batteries. It can operate with either one or two batteries, while its power and charging vary accordingly.

Users can customize their power needs anytime by purchasing additional battery packs. The AC180T can provide 1,800W of power for most devices and supports fast 1,440W AC charging and solar charging for quick refreshment.

Pricing and Availability

BLUETTI offers a 5-year warranty for the AC180T and a 2-year warranty for the MultiCooler. Join the Indiegogo campaign to enjoy a limited-time offer starting from US$1429.

About BLUETTI

Committed to a sustainable future, BLUETTI provides affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. With a diverse product portfolio tailored for adventures, emergency backup power, and off-grid living, BLUETTI is an industry leader present in 100+ countries, trusted by millions of customers worldwide.

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD