BLUETTI Launches the Ultra-Portable AC2A Power Station During its Power Week Sale

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a leading innovator in clean energy technology, will introduce its lightest and most compact portable power station, the AC2A, to the Philippine market. Weighing just 3.6kg—similar to a small watermelon—the AC2A is a perfect companion for outdoor adventures and emergency situations. It will debut during BLUETTI's highly anticipated Power Week sale from September 5-25, where customers can enjoy significant discounts on a range of power generators and solar panels.

Power Anywhere, Anytime

AC2A is avaliable in the Philippines now!

The BLUETTI AC2A is small, but it packs a punch. Designed to provide power on the go, whether during camping trips or unexpected power outages, it delivers 300W of continuous power with a surge capability of 600W. It can run most small devices such as CPAP machines, phones, fans, and even appliances like rice cookers and space heaters.

The AC2A comes with six versatile outlets: two AC outlets, a car port, two USB-A ports, and one USB-C port, ensuring all essential devices stay charged and ready. Its 204.8Wh LiFePO 4 battery can sustain a 60W mini fridge for over 2 hours or keep a 20W Bluetooth speaker playing for nearly 5 hours.

The AC2A recharges fast for minimal waiting time. It can be fully recharged in just 70 minutes using a 270W AC outlet or within 1.5 hours with a 200W solar panel. Additionally, it features an automatic UPS mode that kicks in within 20ms during blackouts or brownouts, offering uninterrupted workflow for laptops and other critical devices.

Pricing and Availability of BLUETTI AC2A

The BLUETTI AC2A will be available starting September 12th on the official BLUETTI Philippine website at a launch price of ₱11,490. Customers can also take advantage of the Power Week sale, running from September 5th-25th, with special savings on popular models like the 1800W/1152Wh AC180 and the 2200W/2048Wh AC200MAX+PV350D solar bundle.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC.