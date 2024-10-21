BLUETTI New B300K Expansion Battery: More Energy Storage Without Breaking the Bank

SYDNEY, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, proudly introduces the B300K expansion battery on October 21. This 2764,8Wh battery offers flexible and cost-effective energy storage solutions for various user needs.

Key Features of BLUETTI B300K Expansion Battery

BLUETTI B300K

Wireless Internal Framework: Built on a new ID structure, the B300K minimizes the risk of internal failures while maximizing space efficiency. This design enhances the battery's compactness, stability, and shock resistance.

Backward and Forward Compatibility: The B300K integrates with older and future BLUETTI power stations, allowing users to upgrade their setups easily.

Next-Generation Battery: The B300K uses advanced LiFePO₄ prismatic cells with over 4,000 cycles to 80% capacity. This translates into a lifespan of over 10 years, a 15% increase over its predecessors.

Built-In USB Port: The B300K doubles as a powerful power bank with a USB-A port for emergency power needs.

Ideal Upgrade Solution for Existing Users

The B300K battery is compatible with the AC200L, AC200MAX, AC300, and AC500 power stations, and can be used alongside other batteries like the B210, B230, B300, and B300S. This gives users more power to charge devices. For example, the AC200L with a B300K can power a 150W fridge for 24.7 hours, 13.5 hours longer than using the AC200L alone.

High-Value Power Solution for New Users

The B300K power kits with AC200, AC300, or AC500 series provide affordable yet powerful solutions to anyone seeking a complete energy storage system.

Power for a Change

Every purchase of a B300K battery or its power kits comes with a special thank-you postcard, handwritten by African children. It's a small, but meaningful thank-you from a family whose life has been transformed by our LAAF program. By May 2024, BLUETTI, together with its users, has illuminated over 15,000 homes across 11 African countries, creating meaningful change through clean energy.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

