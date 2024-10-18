BLUETTI to Host Camping Event in the Philippines, Empowering Charged and Connected Outdoor Living

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portable power station leader BLUETTI is organizing an exciting outdoor social camping event on October 26, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Sitio Ibucao, Laiban 1980, Tanay, Philippines. The event aims to enrich outdoor adventures with the convenience of clean, portable energy, combining nature's beauty with the benefits of modern technology.

"As a technology pioneer in clean energy, we strive to integrate technology and sustainability into every aspect of life," says a BLUETTI spokesperson. "This gathering will reveal how our portable power solutions can make outdoor activities more enjoyable and worry-free. With a small solar generator, campers can easily charge their devices all at once, and from anywhere."

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience a range of BLUETTI's portable power solutions firsthand, including the new AC50B and AC70 models. These compact portable power stations offer multiple outlets—AC sockets, DC outlets, USB-A, and USB-C ports—to charge phones, laptops, speakers, fans, and even mini-fridges.

This camping event also promises to be a social hub, with various activities designed to create a unique "social camping" experience. Attendees can look forward to interactive games, live music, free snacks, and cold beverages. This new blend of outdoor living and portable energy redefines outdoor camping by making it not just an escape into nature but also a socially engaging event.

Powering beyond off-grid adventures, BLUETTI's portable power stations also serve as reliable backup power sources for homes during natural disasters like typhoons or volcanic eruptions. When connected to solar panels, they harness the sun's abundant energy to provide uninterrupted power. They are built to last, with advanced batteries that can endure high temperatures and provide a long lifespan of up to 10 years.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PH INC.