BLUETTI to Showcase Innovative Power Solutions at Photovoltaic & Storage ASEAN Exhibition 2023

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a leading provider of innovative power solutions, will attend the Photovoltaic & Storage ASEAN Exhibition 2023. From November 14 to 16, BLUETTI will showcase its advanced innovations ranging from the EB3A portable generator to the EP500Pro home energy storage system at booth 3136, ICE (Indonesia Convention Exhibition), BSD City, Indonesia.

Headlining BLUETTI's exhibit is the EP500Pro, an all-in-one home energy storage system. Boasting a robust 3000W output, this powerhouse is designed to seamlessly power all household appliances during blackouts, ensuring uninterrupted daily life. Equipped with a sizable 5100Wh battery and the convenience of four wheels, the EP500Pro provides both substantial energy capacity and unparalleled mobility.

BLUETTI Movable Home Backup Power - AC300 / AC200MAX

BLUETTI will also spotlight the AC300, a modular power solution that, when paired with B300 batteries, delivers an impressive 3072Wh to 12288Wh of energy storage. Boasting a responsive UPS function, the AC300 could provide 3000W emergency backup power for most household appliances such as refrigerators and microwave ovens. Additionally, the compact AC200MAX power station, offering 2048Wh capacity and 2200W output, emerges as the go-to solution for short-term power outages and diverse off-grid power needs.

BLUETTI Portable Power Stations - EB3A/EB55/EB70

The EB series, characterized by its compact and lightweight design (weighing between 4.6kg to 9.7kg), will also show up at the exhibition. These small generators offer multiple outlets and recharging methods, enabling users to charge electronics and portable devices during emergencies or outdoor activities.

BLUETTI's presence at the Photovoltaic & Storage ASEAN Exhibition 2023 exemplifies its unwavering commitment to delivering clean energy solutions that empower communities and individuals alike. Looking ahead, BLUETTI remains at the forefront of innovation, continuously developing eco-friendly and reliable energy products to shape a sustainable future for all.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

