BLUETTI Unveils Black Friday Deals: Portable Power Stations for Every Need

SYDNEY, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a leader in sustainable energy solutions, simplifies holiday shopping with exclusive deals in its Black Friday Sale during November 11 to December 3. This season, give the gift of reliable power with BLUETTI's portable power stations, perfect for home, camping, and emergency readiness, all at substantial discounts.

BLUETTI

Top Holiday Pick: Elite 200 V2 Power Station BLUETTI's new Elite 200 V2 is a powerful, compact option with automotive-grade LiFePO4 batteries and a 2,600W output, providing 2,073.6Wh capacity. Capable of running refrigerators, microwaves, and air conditioners, it charges to 80% in just 45 minutes with dual 1,800W AC and 1,000W solar inputs. Get the Elite 200 V2 at a special launch price of A$2,499 from November 13 until December 3. Use the discount code to get an extra 5% OFF: PRElite200. It's being presale on the BLUETTI website.

Essential Home Backup Solutions: The AC300 + B300K backup system (3,000W/2,764.8Wh) powers essentials like fridges and Wi-Fi during outages and is now A$3,899, down from $4,999. For heavier needs, the AC500 + 2×B300K (5,000W/5,529.6Wh) runs large appliances, available at A$6,599, reduced from A$8,997.

For Off-Grid Adventurers The BLUETTI AC200L, with 2,048Wh capacity and 2,400W output, is perfect for van life, powering everything from fridges to laptops. It can run a 150W fridge for 28 hours and charge laptops 47 times, now priced at A$2,399 (originally A$2,999). Pair it with the Charger1 Alternator Charger for a faster car charge, together available for A$2,798—a 22% savings.

Compact Power for Travelers For travelers or remote workers, the AC180 (1,152Wh/1,800W) powers a car fridge for over 15 hours and is now A$1,099, down from $1,499. The smaller AC70 (768Wh/1,000W) is ideal for phones, cameras, and drones, available for A$749, originally A$1,099.

Get More Savings from BLUETTI Black Friday Sale

From November 11 to December 3, BLUETTI is offering exciting Black Friday surprises for customers shopping on its official website, including:

Lucky Draws: Enter for a chance to win fantastic prizes such as the AC2A portable power station, coffee mugs, hoodies, T-shirts, useful tools, and BLUETTI Bucks.

