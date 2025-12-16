BLUETTI Unveils Elite 300 in Australia: Most Compact 3kWh Portable Power Station

Elite 300 redefines the portability of 3kWh power stations for homes & the outdoors

SYDNEY, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, is releasing its Elite 300 portable power station in Australia on December 15, bringing the most compact and cost-efficient 3kWh LFP power solution to Australian homes, caravans, and remote setups.

BLUETTI Elite 300: 3kWh Power at 2kWh Portability

The Elite 300 delivers 3,014Wh of capacity while weighing just 26.3kg—comparable to standard 2kWh units. This makes it the most portable option in the 3kWh class, easy to move between home, caravan, and campsite.

With 2,400W continuous output and 4,800W Power Lifting mode, the Elite 300 handles everything from fridges and microwaves to high-draw appliances like kettles and ovens. Multiple ports include 2 AC outlets, 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C (100W and 140W), a cigarette lighter socket, and a 12V/30A port for complete device compatibility.

Faster & Smarter Home Backup Power

During blackouts from storms or bushfires, the Elite 300 switches on in 10 milliseconds, keeping fridges running and computers online without interruption. The updated BLUETTI app offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth control with the new Timer Switch function, allowing households to schedule air conditioners, pet feeders, and other devices to fit their lifestyles intelligently.

Built for Australian Off-Grid Adventures

The dedicated 12V/30A RV port powers large onboard devices like water pumps and diesel heaters on the caravan and boat systems seamlessly. For off-grid power freedom, the Elite 300 supports 2,800W AC+solar input for a 1-hour full charge, and 1,200W solar charging. Road trippers and overlanders can also refuel from their vehicles with the Charger 1, recharging 6 times faster than standard car chargers.

Pricing and Availability

The Elite 300 launches December 15 on BLUETTI Australia's official website at an introductory price of AUD $2,599, valid until December 31.

Additionally, BLUETTI's Christmas Sale is running from Dec 10 to 25, with up to 50% off across all portable power stations and solar generators. Prepare for summer camping and storm outages now.

About BLUETTI

Founded in 2009, BLUETTI is a global leader in clean energy storage, providing innovative portable power stations, solar generators, and solar battery systems for home backup and off-grid living. Backed by a dedicated R&D team and 40,000m² certified manufacturing facility, the company has been trusted by over 4 million users across 110+ countries and regions.

