BLUETTI Unveils New Energy Innovations and Brand Identity at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a trailblazer in clean energy technology, unveiled three new product series—Apex, Elite, and EnergyPro—during its Breaking the Excellence brand refinement event at CES 2025. The highlight included Apex 300 and EnergyPro 6K flagship energy storage systems, reaffirming BLUETTI's pioneering role in clean energy innovation.

"This year, we're redefining our brand to solidify our role as a technology pioneer in clean energy," said Illia Zahnitko, BLUETTI's spokesman. "With the 3rd-generation product series, we aim to transform energy storage and lead the way toward a sustainable future."

BLUETTI's Product Era 3.0: Elite, Aplex, and EnergyPro series

BLUETTI has evolved from its early EB and AC series and entered a new product era with three new product lineups, including:

Elite Series : Compact and portable power stations with outputs under 3kW, tailored for outdoor adventures, light RV use, and short-term home backup.

Apex Series : Scalable off-grid power solutions delivering over 3kW power, ideal for off-grid living, commercial applications, and high-demand scenarios.

: Scalable off-grid power solutions delivering over 3kW power, ideal for off-grid living, commercial applications, and high-demand scenarios. EnergyPro Series: Professional-grade energy storage systems designed for small businesses and large households, offering dependable, long-term backup solutions.

Flagship Products: Apex 300 and EnergyPro 6K

The event spotlighted two groundbreaking products:

BLUETTI Apex 300 : A versatile off-grid solution supporting 120V and 240V loads. With an expandable capacity of up to 58kWh and a maximum output of 11.52kW, it provides personalized energy solutions for home backup, RV trips, and off-grid living. It boasts industry-leading energy efficiency and supports up to 30,720W solar input.

BLUETTI EnergyPro 6K : An affordable home energy system that seamlessly integrates with existing solar setups, standby generators, and EV power sources. The scalable battery system offers reliable energy storage solutions for whole-home backup and energy cost reduction.

Driving Innovation Through Technology

BLUETTI also introduced its advanced tech ecosystem, comprising BLUEPEAK, BLUELINK, BLUEGRID, and BLUELIFE, which underpin its future product development. By combining innovation with sustainability, BLUETTI continues to set benchmarks in clean energy storage solutions.

About BLUETTI

Founded in 2009, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing green and independent energy storage solutions for every household. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has gained the trust of 3.5 million customers across over 110 countries & regions. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) Program, BLUETTI aims to bring power to millions of off-grid African families.

